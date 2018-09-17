2018 Emmy Winners: See The Full List
Posted on Monday, September 17th, 2018 by Hoai-Tran Bui
The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards aired on NBC Monday night with Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che double-teaming to present the awards to TV’s finest talents live from the Microsoft Theater. The 2018 ceremony marks a historic shift for the Emmy Awards’ — moving the ceremony from Sunday to Monday night in a bid to increase declining ratings.
The 2018 Emmy winners were updated live during the ceremony. See the full list below.
Outstanding Drama Series:
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Comedy Series:
Atlanta
Barry
Blackish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Television Movie:
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
USS Callister: Black Mirror
Outstanding Limited Series:
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Sterling K Brown – This Is Us
Ed Harris – Westworld
Matthew Rhys – The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright – Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Claire Foy – The Crown
Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Keri Russell – The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:
Anthony Anderson – Blackish
Ted Danson – The Good Place
Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
William H. Macy – Shameless
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alison Janney – Mom
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Blackish
Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Bendict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels – Looming Tower
John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemons – USS Callister: Black Mirror
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
Jessica Biel – The Sinner
Laura Dern – The Tale
Michelle Dockery – Godless
Edie Falco – Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King – Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson – American Horror Story: Cult
Outstanding Reality – Competition Program:
Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
Ru Paul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Talk Series:
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series:
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes – The Handmaid’s Tale
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin – Homeland
Matt Smith – The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Lena Headey – Game of Thrones
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Louie Anderson – Baskets
Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler – Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Zazie Beetz – Atlanta
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin – GLOW
Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf – Roseanne
Megan Mullally – Will & Grace
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
Jeff Daniels – Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar
John Leguizamo – Waco
Ricky Martin – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramirez – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg – The Looming Tower
Finn Wittrock – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
Sara Bareilles – Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Adina Porter – American Horror Story: Cult
Merritt Wever – Godless
Letitia Wright – Black Museum: Black Mirror
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series:
F. Murray Abraham – Homeland
Cameron Britton – Mindhunter
Matthew Goode – The Crown
Ron Cephas Jones – This Is Us
Gerald McRaney – This Is Us
Jimmi Simpson – Westworld
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series:
Viola Davis – Scandal
Kelly Jenrette – The Handmaid’s Tale
Cherry Jones – The Handmaid’s Tale
Diana Rigg – Game of Thrones
Cicely Tyson – How to Get Away With Murder
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:
Sterling K. Brown – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Bryan Cranston – Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover – Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader – Saturday Night Live
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Curb Your Enthusiasm
Katt Williams – Atlanta
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:
Tina Fey – Saturday Night Live
Tiffany Haddish – Saturday Night Live
Jane Lynch – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Maya Rudolph – The Good Place
Molly Shannon – Will & Grace
Wanda Sykes – Black-ish
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City
Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Atlanta, “Barbershop”
Atlanta, “Alligator Man”
Barry, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”
Barry, “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going”
Silicon Valley, “Fifty-One Percent”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Pilot”
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Game of Thrones, “The Dragon and the Wolf”
Killing Eve, “Nice Face”
Stranger Things, “Chapter Nine: The Gate”
The Americans, “Start”
The Crown, “Mystery Man”
The Handmaid’s Tale, “June”
Outstanding Writing For a Limited Series
American Vandal, “Clean Up”
Godless
Patrick Melrose
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, “House By the Lake”
Twin Peaks
Black Mirror, “USS Callister”
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Saturday Night Live
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Directing For a Comedy Series
Atlanta, “FUBU”
Atlanta, “Teddy Perkins”
Barry, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”
Glow, “Pilot”
Silicon Valley “Initial Coin Offering”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”
The Big Bang Theory “The Bow Tie Symmetry”
Outstanding Directing For a Variety Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee “Episode 2061”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver “Episode 421”
Portlandia “Riot Spray”
Saturday Night Live “Host: Donald Glover”
The Late Late Show With James Corden “Episode 0416”
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert “Episode 438”
Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series
Game of Thrones, “Beyond The Wall”
Game of Thrones, “The Dragon And The Wolf”
Ozark, “The Toll”
Ozark, “Tonight We Improvise”
Stranger Things, “Chapter Nine: The Gate”
The Crown, “Paterfamilias”
The Handmaid’s Tale, “After”
Outstanding Directing For a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Godless
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Paterno
Patrick Melrose
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “The Man Who Would Be Vogue”
The Looming Tower, “9/11”
Twin Peaks
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake
The Oscars
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice