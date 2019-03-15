Game of Thrones is going out with a bang.

Word came out earlier this week that the first two of the final six episodes of the acclaimed fantasy series would only last about an hour, but now HBO has officially confirmed that the final four episodes are going to give fans super-sized episodes that will basically last as long as a short movie. Find out the Game of Thrones season 8 episode lengths below.

HBO has released the dates and runtimes of all six episodes of the final season of Game of Thrones. While occasionally the premium cable channel will give its shows a week off in the middle of the season to air a special or something timely, that won’t be the case here. They know all eyes are on this final season and that it’s going to be a pop culture whirlwind, so once the premiere happens, we’re flying straight through to the end with one new episode a week until the series is done for good.

Here’s the list of the debut dates and the “estimated” running times for each of the final six episodes:

Season 8, episode 1

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 14 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 0:54

Season 8, episode 2

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 21 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 0:58

Season 8, episode 3

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 28 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 1:22

Season 8, episode 4

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 5 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 1:18

Season 8, episode 5

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 12 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 1:20

Season 8, episode 6

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 19 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 1:20

So far, the season 7 finale “The Dragon and the Wolf” is the longest episode of the show, clocking in at 79 minutes. But while we had our fingers crossed for 90 minute episodes in the final stretch, it looks like three of the final four installments will just barely top that 79 minute mark – and keep in mind that HBO calls these estimated running times, so they may even be slightly shorter when all is said and done. Still, 80 minutes is the length of films like Run Lola Run, Before Sunset, and Alfred Hitchcock’s Rope, and it’s not always the length that counts, it’s what you do with it. With most episodes of Game of Thrones lasting around one hour, I’m just glad we’re going to have more time than usual to spend with these characters as they head into their darkest hour.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on April 14, 2019.