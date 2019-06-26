If you can’t make it to San Diego Comic-Con for the big Game of Thrones panel celebrating the end of the fantasy series, there’s something else to get excited about later this year. HBO is releasing the complete series collection of Game of Thrones on Blu-ray just in time for Christmas, and that includes a limited edition box set housed in a wooden shadow box with some truly incredible artwork and packaging designs. But it’s not just the package that’s appealing.

The Game of Thrones complete series box set limited edition will also include the two-part reunion special with the show’s cast that was hosted by Conan O’Brien. It’s never been released to the public before, and it will exclusively be available in both the limited edition and standard complete series box sets. Check out a preview of the reunion and all the other special features below.

Game of Thrones Complete Series Box Set

The artwork inside the Game of Thrones Blu-ray box set was created by Robert Ball as a multi-layered panel design. Each of them represents a piece of the story with a new layer used for each season. The entire box set itself comes inside of a wooden box that is held closed by a “Hand of the King” clasp. This thing looks positively gorgeous.

And here’s a tease of the Game of Thrones reunion hosted by late night TV personality Conan O’Brien:

Here’s what will be included in the box set and the standard Blu-ray collection of the entire series, both of which will be released on December 3, 2019, just in time for Christmas.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection (and Complete Series) Blu-ray Bonus Features:

Game of Thrones: Reunion Special: A reunion show shot live in Belfast with the cast, both past and present, hosted by Conan O’Brien and available exclusively on these complete series collections. The reunion special is assembled in segments focused on Houses Lannister, Stark, & Targaryen and concludes with the key players all onstage for their final reflections on the years they shared in Westeros and Essos.

A reunion show shot live in Belfast with the cast, both past and present, hosted by Conan O’Brien and available exclusively on these complete series collections. The reunion special is assembled in segments focused on Houses Lannister, Stark, & Targaryen and concludes with the key players all onstage for their final reflections on the years they shared in Westeros and Essos. Bonus content and retail exclusive videos from previously released individual season box sets, totaling more than 15 hours of extra materials for fans to explore when they’ve finished watching the series.

Meanwhile, here are the rest of the bonus features that will be included in the standard release and eighth season set:

Game of Thrones: Complete Series and Season 8 Bonus Features: