Game of Thrones may be over, but our watch has not ended. The HBO series left us with plenty to think about, but as we slowly begin to assess the show’s legacy, we’re still hearing trickles of information from those who were involved about how the show could have been different. We’ll tackle some of those revelations below to avoid putting spoilers out in the open, but one thing I want to tease is that actress Lena Headey has confirmed a scene was shot involving Cersei’s miscarriage – a plot point suspected by some fans, but which ultimately wasn’t included in the show. Read on for more on the final season of Game of Thrones, as well as some updates on the upcoming prequel series.

Warning: spoilers for Game of Thrones below.

Cersei’s Death

In an interview with The Guardian, Headey explained that she wanted a better death for Cersei Lannister than the one that happened on the show. (In the penultimate episode, Cersei reunited with her brother/lover Jaime in King’s Landing’s Red Keep, and the two of them embraced as they were crushed by falling debris caused by Daenerys Targaryen destroying the building with dragon fire.) Headey said that she hasn’t had a drunken conversation with showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss yet post-finale, but when she does, she knows what she’s going to tell them:

“I will say I wanted a better death. Obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn’t have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb.”

Cersei’s Miscarriage

Headey also appeared at German Comic-Con this past weekend (via USA Today) and revealed that Cersei’s miscarriage, though filmed, never made it into the final edit.

The miscarriage scene would’ve been epic ? pic.twitter.com/gSZxUiukIa — ?? ????? ???? .? (@bb_cersei) June 15, 2019

Fascinatingly, she says that the miscarriage was supposed to happen in season 7, which may have had interesting implications for her relationship with Jaime in the eighth and final season. We’ll never know how that might have played out, but there’s a chance author George R.R. Martin hews closer to that version of events in the final novels of his A Song of Ice and Fire series (assuming they’re ever completed).

Game of Thrones Prequel Begins Filming

Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly reports that production has “quietly” begun in Northern Ireland on the pilot for the prequel show, right on schedule. No other new information was presented (you can get a quick breakdown of what we know here), but actress Naomi Watts, who’s leading the new cast, recently gave an interview to the Associated Press in which she spoke a tiny bit about the new show: