We’re two episodes into the final season of Game of Thrones, and the battle for Winterfell is nearly upon us. After this weekend, we’ll be halfway through the end of HBO’s fantasy series, so there’s no better time to light a candle in the show’s honor. Of course, it wouldn’t be a celebration of Game of Thrones if it didn’t come in the form of something truly cruel and twisted.

Remember when the bratty King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) was killed after being poisoned all the way back in the fourth season? He died a gruesome death with blood pouring from his eyes, nose and mouth. And now you can get your hands on the perfect candle holder that will make the wax look like it’s dripping out of Joffrey’s face. Find out where you can get it below.

Bleeding Joffrey Game of Thrones Candle

Here’s the official description of the item that is exclusively available from Firebox:

n the immortal words of Olenna Tyrell – “He really was a c*nt, wasn’t he?” As fictional villains go, Joffrey’s right up there with the best (worst) of ’em. We can all look back fondly at the glorious moment he finally met his end. Those trembling bloodshot eyes, that frothing mouth, his snivelling purple face looking like it’s about to pop. Never has something so traumatic elicited such a joyous reaction. It’s arguably one of the most satisfying moments in the entire series. What a f*cking relief. Now you can re-live a slightly less dramatic version with the Bleeding Joffrey Candle. Sure, he won’t cough and splutter or complain about his pie being dry – but light up that wick and he’ll bleed endlessly from his eyes and nose. We’ve even included a handy nose-picker tool in case the contemptible f*cker boy king gets bunged up – so you can celebrate his death over and over again!

You can pick up the candle for $25.99 right now over at Firebox.