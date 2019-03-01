The final season of Game of Thrones is coming in April. If you’re a hardcore fan of the HBO fantasy series, then you might already be planning your own premiere party. But don’t wrap up the grocery list just yet, because there’s one item you’re gonna want to get ahold of for your gathering.

HBO and Brewery Ommegang have announced an official Game of Thrones beer that will arrive early in April, just in time to celebrate the final season premiere of the series on Sunday, April 14. It’s called For the Throne, and you can find out all about it below.

Official Game of Thrones Beer

Here’s the official description of the Game of Thrones beer:

Delicate yet complex, For The Throne is a tribute to those who aspire to be the final occupant of the Iron Throne. This 9.5% ABV strong golden ale is co-fermented with pinot grigio and viognier grape juices and then bottle conditioned with Champagne yeast to create an ale fit for royalty. For the Throne pours a striking golden copper with a fluffy white head. Aromas of honeysuckle and toasted grain mingle with notes of pear and apricot. Flavors of sweet malt and honeydew lead to a quaffable body that belies the elevated alcohol. The finish is clean and dry, with vibrant effervescence. For The Throne is brewed with pilsner and carapils malts, dextrose, and pinot grigio and viognier grape juices, and hopped with Bravo and Saaz varietals. Ommegang’s house yeast is used in primary fermentation and Champagne yeast in bottle conditioning. A welcome addition to any feast, pair this versatile beer with all manner of cheeses, whole roasted poultry and smoked fish, and for dessert, macerated berries and fresh whipped cream. Available on draft and in wrapped 750ml bottles with gold artwork, For The Throne will be sold throughout Ommegang’s distribution network beginning in early April.

Following the previous release of Game of Thrones wine, this new Game of Thrones beer is another wholly appropriate way to celebrate one of HBO’s most popular shows ever. With all the drinking that goes on in the series, it only makes sense that there’s an official Game of Thrones beer. It’s certainly better than the Game of Thrones Oreos that aren’t special in any way other than the limited edition packaging.