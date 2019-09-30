Gallery 1988 has brought back their recurring pop culture art show Crazy 4 Cult for its 13th iteration,. This year brings a plethora of artists with new prints, sculptures, paintings and more that pay tribute to various cult favorites, blockbusters and more from the history of film and television. We’ve selected some of our favorites from the show including pieces paying tribute to The Blue Brothers, Beetlejuice, Jaws, The Shining, Mallrats, The Wizard of Oz, The Goonies, What We Do in the Shadows, The Dark Crystal, and many more. Check them out below.

Gallery 1988 Crazy 4 Cult 13 Posters

The above prints from Crazy 4 Cult 13 come from artists Adam Hoppus, Anna Tillett, Augie Pagan, Ashton Gallagher, Bruce White, Chris McGuire, Doug LaRocca, Duncan Robertson, Graham Corcoran, Guts for Garters, Jacob Stack, Ian Glaubinger, Joshua Gilbert, and Komboh.

This is just a sampling of pieces from Crazy 4 Cult 13. There are dozens more pieces from other artists available at the Gallery 1988 shop right now. Plus, these are just the prints and paintings that we liked from the show. There are also one-of-a-kind sculptures and other creations you can get your hands on. But since some of them are more intricate, unique works, there are also some extremely pricey items that are only for the most hardcore collectors.

Gallery 1988 has plenty of other collections and pieces of concept art available in their shop right now. The/Film team has a bunch of work from Gallery 1988 shows on their wall, and you should too. Head over there and see if there’s something you’d be proud to display on your wall.