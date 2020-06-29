

We return to Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to catalog more of Dok’s collection of artifacts from around the galaxy. This time we are focused on the wall to the left of Dok-Ondar’s office, featuring the Imperial masks and other artifacts. This wall features two of the biggest deep dive Star Wars easter eggs in the whole land, one of which is Peter’s favorite. What is it? Watch to find out!

Here is a list of the artifacts that we catalog in this episode:

Clear States to the right of the Mandalorian axe — an ancient Navigation Computer Dataplaque as seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story . This holds a cool deep dive Han Solo easter egg.

. This holds a cool deep dive Han Solo easter egg. Imperial Royal Guard Helmet from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Seventh Sister Inquisitor Helmet from Star Wars Rebels .

. Sith Acolyte Mask from the video game Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Sith Chalice from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith .

. Traditional Kaleesh mask, very likely Ronderu lij Kummar’s mask from Unknown Soldier: The Story of General Grievous, a short story published in Star Wars Insider magazine in February 2006.

magazine in February 2006. Darth Maul and Darth Sidious Busts

A terrarium with Felucian Fireflies, a planet seen in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and fireflies seen in LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures.

and fireflies seen in LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures. Blue Snaggletooth Urn, based on an infamous Kenner Star Wars action figure mistake.

