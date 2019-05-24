Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens next week in Disneyland, so the DisneyParks website has released the official first look at the new expansion’s guidemap to help visitors plan out their first trip. Not pictured: a visual representation of the hordes of guests that will be crowding the land for the foreseeable future.

But in an attempt to draw a few people away from the Star Wars land, Disney has also announced that the original Soarin’ ride will be returning to California Adventure for a limited time this summer.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Map

Anyone crazy dedicated enough to have locked in a reservation for the first month of Galaxy’s Edge has probably already scoured blueprints, drone shots, and every scrap of available information to maximize their trip to the best of their ability. But it’s still nice to have the official map from Disney so you won’t get any curveballs. And you’ve gotta appreciate Disney’s dedication to the bit – on this map, it’s all the outer reaches of space which surround this area, not any of the other lands in the theme park.

Best of luck to those of you who are visiting within the first six months. If I were crammed in with all of those people just to ride one ride (maybe two, depending on exactly when Rise of the Resistance opens), I’d probably just try to hurl myself over that waterfall just south of Kat Saka’s Kettle. Galaxy’s Edge opens in Disneyland on May 31, 2019 and in Walt Disney World on August 29, 2019.

The Original Soarin’ Returns

Meanwhile, Soarin’ Over California is coming back to California Adventure from June 1 to June 30, 2019. This is clearly a ploy to get California locals to stop rubbernecking over near Galaxy’s Edge and to enjoy the original, more local-centric version of this beloved attraction.

In 2016, Soarin’ Over California was altered worldwide to become Soarin’ Around the World, taking guests on a tour of iconic locations like the Great Wall of China and the ancient pyramids at Giza. You can check out a ride video here to get the full picture.

But guests who fell in love with the original form of the ride – the one that just cruised over California locales instead of taking the action worldwide – have missed the attraction they became familiar with over 15 years. Now they’ll have a one month window to relive those early days. Here’s the original ride: