After giving us outstanding artwork for both Star Wars and Indiana Jones, the artist Gabz is back with another piece of cinematic trilogy art for The Lord of the Rings movies directed by Peter Jackson.

Paying tribute to The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and Return of the King, the Gabz Lord of the Rings trilogy poster from Bottleneck Gallery features all of your favorite characters in a triptych style poster, complete with the fiery, watchful eye of Sauron looking down upon them and one ring to rule them all prominently right in the middle. Check it out below and find out when and where you can get it.

Gabz Lord of the Rings Poster

The Lord of the Rings Triptych by Gabz

20 color screen print with metallic inks

36 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered timed edition

Edition size will be determined by the number of print sold

through Sunday, December 13th @ 11:59PM ET

$65 / Set $215

The Lord of the Rings Triptych – Variant by Gabz

14 color screen print with metallic inks

36 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 450

$75 / Set $215

The Lord of the Rings Triptych – Gold Foil Variant by Gabz

14 color screen print on gold foil paper with metallic inks

36 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 275

$85 / Set $215

Personally, I think the variant is the best version of the artwork, even if the colors pop a little bit more in the standard edition. While I like the idea of a gold foil variant making the framing, the title, and the writing from the ring shimmer, it looks like maybe it’s a little too much foil, especially since the print itself already has metallic inks. But maybe it won’t be so overwhelming seeing the actual print in person. Honestly, whichever one you grab, you’re getting a stellar Lord of the Rings print.

All of them go on sale at Bottleneck Gallery’s website starting Wednesday (today), December 9 at 12:00 P.M. ET, but the alternate color variant and gold foil variant will only be available while supplies last. As for the regular version, it’s a timed edition that will be on sale until Sunday, December 13 at 11:59 P.M. ET. So at least if you miss out on either of the variants, you won’t have a hard time getting the regular edition.

Here’s what Gabz wrote in his artist statement about the creation of his Lord of the Rings poster: