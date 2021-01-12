Back in 2017, Grey Matter Art teamed up with graphic designer and illustrator Grzegorz Domaradzki, better known as Gabz, on the Marvel Studios hit Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s a coveted piece of work on the secondary pop culture art market, and now fans will have a chance to own it again, this time with a little shiny foil enhancement to really make it pop on your wall. Get a look at Gabz Guardians of the Galaxy poster below and find out when you can get it.

Gabz Guardians of the Galaxy Poster (Foil Variant)

Guardians of the Galaxy Foil Variant Edition By Grzegorz Domaradzki (Gabz)



24″ x 36″ Hand-Numbered Screen Print (Foil Paper) Edition of 325 Printed by Vahalla Studios $60

Here’s what Grey Matter Art has to say about revisiting this outstanding piece of work:

A little ways back we had the opportunity to collaborate with Polish graphic designer and illustrator, Grzegorz Domaradzki (Gabz) on the Marvel Studios 2014 super-hero space adventure, Guardians of the Galaxy! We were so thrilled with Gabz’s work last time that we’ve decided to come back and revisit the poster, but this time with a twist! We’re introducing this print as a new color Variant printed on Holo Foil Paper! The gorgeous new color-way really lets us see this poster in a new light, and combined with the nuanced hints of foil paper, really help accentuate the poster in a fun new way!

If you’ve never print that utilizes holo foil paper before, it gives the print a little shimmer, and it’s even more effective when only certain elements are made to be shiny and reflective. In this case, it will be the film’s title and areas like the metal on weapons, ships and armor.

The foil variant of the Gabz Guardians of the Galaxy poster goes on sale at Grey Matter Art’s website starting on Thursday, January 14 at 1:00 P.M. EST. It’s a limited edition, so make sure you’re ready, because this one is likely to sell out quickly.