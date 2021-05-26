The teaser trailer for Amazon’s upcoming movie The Tomorrow War didn’t reveal much about the story or the alien threat at the center of the sci-fi blockbuster. But now, the full trailer for the movie starring Chris Pratt lays it all out on the table. An alien invasion in the future threatens to destroy humanity. In a final act of desperation, the human race has figured out how to travel back in time and draft people from the past to join in the fight for the future. Check out the trailer below.

The Tomorrow War Trailer

The World Cup is interrupted by the sudden appearance of a group of soldiers who claim to be from 30 years in the future, where a war with aliens is tearing humanity apart. Sent with technology to bring people from the past into the future, they need all the help they can get to stop this alien threat.

Chris Pratt is a teacher with military experience who gets drafted into the war, and it looks even more terrifying than everyone initially thought. The time travel alone looks dangerous, and that’s before you see the gnarly creatures and how much havoc they’ve wreaked on the world. However, it should be noted that we still don’t see very much of the aliens in this trailer. Are the visual effects still being tweaked or is this the rare trailer that actually wants to save a big reveal for the final film?

Though the premise of The Tomorrow War is an ambitious high concept, the movie seems even larger in scope than we expected. This isn’t the kind of war that will be won in a short period of time. There’s a lot going on here, and it appears Chris Pratt will be doing some globe-trotting across various environments as they figure out how to stop these aliens, which will apparently wipe out the entire human race in 11 months.

The film is directed by Chris McKay (The LEGO Batman Movie) with a script by up-and-coming writer Zach Dean. Joining Chris Pratt will be Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers.

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The Tomorrow War arrives on Amazon Prime staring on July 2, 2021.