Elsa is no longer about concealing and not feeling. The Queen of Arendelle is fully embracing her powers in Frozen 2, Disney’s highly anticipated to its 2013 mega-hit Frozen. Disney has released a new Frozen 2 trailer, which shows Elsa letting her hair down (even more), and showing off never-before-seen ice powers. Watch the new Frozen 2 trailer below.

Frozen 2 Trailer

Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad return in Frozen 2, which finds the gang happily living in the peaceful kingdom of Arendelle, when Elsa senses a dangerous change in the air during a game of charades. Elsa’s powers are suddenly unleashed and she must embark on a journey to discover the roots of her powers to save Arendelle from some dastardly force. But she can’t leave without her beloved sister Anna and her goofy sidekicks Olaf and Sven.

The trailer gives us a glimpse at the terrifying obstacles they run into on their journey, including giant rock monsters, elemental fall powers, a suspicious nomadic tribe, and one nasty tidal wave that leads to one very cool sequence involving an ice horse. But there are some friendly new faces as well, including an adorable salamander that Elsa befriends.

Frozen 2 is directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, with songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez returning to compose all-new songs. New additions to the cast include Evan Rachel Wood, Sterling K. Brown, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Jason Ritter, and Rachel Matthews.

Here is the synopsis for Frozen 2:

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she’ll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In “Frozen 2,” she must hope they are enough.

Frozen 2 opens in theaters on November 22, 2019.