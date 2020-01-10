‘Frozen 2’ Sing-Along Screenings Arriving Next Week
Posted on Friday, January 10th, 2020 by Chris Evangelista
Get those pipes ready, because Frozen 2 sing-along screenings are coming. Yes, soon you’ll be able to sit in a public place and sing off-key with a bunch of strangers, and isn’t that what movie magic is all about? The Frozen 2 sing-along will be heading to theaters next week, giving fans a chance to belt out their favorite tunes while also giving Disney a chance to make even more money.
Above you can watch a video featuring a sing-along version of “Some Things Never Change”, the big number that brings all the familiar characters back together at the start of the movie. It’s just one small example of what’s in store for you should you attend a Frozen 2 sing-along screening next week. Disney is putting out the sing-along version of the film starting January 17, and you can grab tickets here.
Frozen 2, directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, features the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Jason Ritter, Rachel Matthews.
Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In “Frozen 2,” she must hope they are enough. From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2” opened in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019, becoming the highest grossing animated movie of all time in early January.