Frozen 2 is now the highest grossing animated movie of all-time, adding to Disney’s domination of the box office. It might have taken Walt Disney Animation six years to follow up their original animated hit, but you might be surprise to learn that you already saw this story play out at Marvel Studios in the form of Thor: Ragnarok. Don’t believe us? We’ll let the Frozen 2 Honest Trailer lay it out for you.

Frozen 2 Honest Trailer

Don’t get me wrong, I really liked Frozen 2. In fact, I think it’s better than the first one and find the soundtrack as a whole to be better than the first, even if “Into the Unknown” doesn’t whip quite as much ass as “Let It Go” did back in 2013. However, I think it’s a huge misstep for nothing to be sacrificed in the end. Arendelle should have been destroyed, and its people should have been sent off to find a new homestead.

But even with that shortcoming, Frozen 2 does a lot of things better than its predecessor. Aside from the soundtrack being better in its entirety (because “Fixer Upper” brings the original down a lot), Olaf is infinitely funnier thanks to his recap of the first movie, and even though Kristoff doesn’t get much to do in this movie, giving him a 1980s rock ballad is an inspired choice.

Now the question is whether or not Disney will keep the snow machine blowing to give us Frozen 3. However, considering the fact that it took six years for them to follow up on the first movie, I think we’ll be waiting awhile for another sequel.