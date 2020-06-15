In 2017, Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View gave readers 40 short stories set during the events of A New Hope. Now, the sequel is on its way. From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back will provide fans with 40 new stories set during the events of Empire, and a full list of authors – along with some story details – have officially been announced.

Last week, we ran a story revealing a handful of writers working on From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back. Now, Star Wars has gone ahead and announced the full list. They’ve also included some story details as well.

Austin Walker explores the unlikely partnership of bounty hunters Dengar and IG-88 as they pursue Han Solo.

explores the unlikely partnership of bounty hunters Dengar and IG-88 as they pursue Han Solo. Hank Green chronicles the life of a naturalist caring for tauntauns on the frozen world of Hoth.

chronicles the life of a naturalist caring for tauntauns on the frozen world of Hoth. Tracy Deonn delves into the dark heart of the Dagobah cave where Luke confronts a terrifying vision.

delves into the dark heart of the Dagobah cave where Luke confronts a terrifying vision. Martha Wells reveals the world of the Ugnaught clans who dwell in the depths of Cloud City.

reveals the world of the Ugnaught clans who dwell in the depths of Cloud City. Mark Oshiro recounts the wampa’s tragic tale of loss and survival.

recounts the wampa’s tragic tale of loss and survival. Seth Dickinson interrogates the cost of serving a ruthless empire aboard the bridge of a doomed Imperial starship.

The rest of the author line-up includes:

Tom Angleberger, S.A. Chakraborty, Mike Chen, Adam Christopher, Zoraida Córdova, Delilah S. Dawson, Alexander Freed, Jason Fry, Christie Golden, Rob Hart, E. K. Johnston, Lydia Kang, Michael Kogge, R.F. Kuang, C.B. Lee, Mackenzi Lee, John Jackson Miller, Michael Moreci, Daniel José Older, Amy Ratcliffe, Beth Revis, Lilliam Rivera, Cavan Scott, Emily Skrutskie, Karen Strong, Anne Toole, Catherynne M. Valente, Django Wexler, Kiersten White, Gary Whitta, Brittany N. Williams, Charles Yu, Jim Zub

Worth noting: the writers will forgo compensation for their stories and instead donate proceeds to First Book, a “leading nonprofit that provides new books, learning materials, and other essentials to educators and organizations serving children in need.” Publisher Penguin Random House will also donate $100,000 to First Book, and Disney/Lucasfilm will donate 100,000 children’s books — valued at $1,000,000 — to support First Book.

From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back arrives November 10.