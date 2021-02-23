Peacock is perhaps a hop, skip, and a jump away from becoming a major player in the streaming wars. Maybe all the NBCUniversal streaming platform needs is a competition series based on the beloved 1980s video game Frogger. Because why not.

Peacock has given a series order to Frogger, “a larger-than-life physical competition series based on the iconic 1980’s video game” that will pit contestants against 12 physically demanding obstacle courses for 13 episodes. Yes, a competition game based on the Konami arcade game in which you must control a frog trying to cross the street while avoiding all manner of absurd traffic.

Here’s the synopsis for Frogger:

A fierce and ridiculously fun competition, FROGGER will feature twelve outrageous obstacle courses or “crossings.” These physically demanding challenges will see contestants dodge treacherous traffic, leap over snapping gators and hop over hungry hippos to conquer the course. Contestants from across the country will test their talent in a competition requiring skill, strength, strategy and problem-solving smarts. Who will have what it takes to be America’s finest FROGGER and jump away with a massive cash prize?

Since launching in July 2020, Peacock hasn’t managed to gain much steam compared to its fellow streaming newcomers, even with the coveted streaming rights for The Office, which the platform has even centered its entire pricing system around. The streaming platform has mostly managed to stay in the headlines thanks to a few buzzy remakes of ’90s hits like Saved by the Bell or Punky Brewster, while big-budget sci-fi adaptations like Brave New World dropped with little fanfare.

So it seems like Peacock is making nostalgia its go-to, this time turning to nostalgic ’80s video game properties to mine for content. This would be a rare unscripted series for Peacock too, so at least Frogger has that going for it. But the show’s premise — turning the 1981 Konami arcade game into a physical obstacle course — sounds more like a joke in today’s TV-saturated world.

But who knows? Maybe Frogger will be a big hit for Peacock and ascend to the realms of popular physical competition shows like American Ninja Warrior or Wipeout. Weirder things have happened. Even if the series, um, croaks, unscripted reality shows are relatively inexpensive for streamers and the whole thing might just serve as an interesting experiment as Peacock tries to find its footing.

In the meanwhile, you ca apply to be a contestant of Frogger by visiting www.froggercasting.com.