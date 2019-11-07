As long as there are an infinite number of holidays, there will always be holiday ensemble comedies. But Friendsgiving one might be one that we can give thanks for. Produced by Ben Stiller and starring an all-star cast of comedians that includes Malin Akerman, Kat Dennings, Chelsea Peretti, Christine Taylor, Jane Seymour, and more, Friendsgiving has just been picked up by Saban Films with a planned theatrical release for long after Thanksgiving. But hey, being thankful is a year-round experience.

Saban Films announced that it has acquired the U.S. rights to Friendsgiving, an ensemble comedy directed by Funny People and The Big Gay Sketch Show actress Nicol Paone in her directorial debut. The film is set to star Malin Akerman, Kat Dennings, Chelsea Peretti, Christine Taylor, Jane Seymour, Aisha Tyler, Deon Cole, Wanda Sykes, Margaret Cho, and Fortune Feimster in a comedy that follows a “motley crew of close friends” during the new Thanksgiving tradition celebrated by friend groups across the country (and inspired partly by the popularity of the Friends episodes set during the holiday.

Here is the synopsis for Friendsgiving:

Friendsgiving follows Molly (Akerman), a glamorous, newly divorced actor, and Abby (Dennings), her recently-dumped lesbian best friend. Together, along with their motley crew of close friends and strange acquaintances, they host a dysfunctional, comical and chaotic Thanksgiving dinner.

Saban Films, which is behind such independent films as Lizzie, Night Hunter, and the upcoming Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, plans to release the film in 2020, presumably during Thanksgiving.

“We are thrilled to be championing Friendsgiving along with Red Hour and Endeavor Content,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “This is a witty and relatable story, along with an outstanding and endearing ensemble cast that our audiences will be enjoying next holiday season.”

But unlike other cheesy holiday-themed ensemble movies that sprung up in the wake of Love, Actually (like Valentine’s Day, New Year’s Eve, etc.), the holiday in Friendsgiving doesn’t seem as central to the plot of the movie. With Ben Stiller producing alongside Nicholas Weinstock and Haroon Saleem for Red Hour Films, it seems more like a straight-up comedy than a holiday-themed studio cash grab. Akerman is also producing while Tara L. Craig is executive producing.