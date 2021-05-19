Friends has been on a break, but they’re finally back, baby! So to speak. The long-awaited Friends reunion special premieres HBO Max later this month, and the official trailer has finally arrived, with cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer returning to the show’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank to revisit the good old days. Watch the Friends: The Reunion trailer below.

Friends The Reunion Trailer

HBO Max has released the official trailer for Friends: The Reunion, which shows original stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer returning to the old apartment where everything began. In the unscripted special, the stars play trivia games, do table reads of beloved episodes, and debate whether Ross and Rachel were on a break (they were). Despite the obvious canned routine of the whole special, there is an undeniable nostalgia of seeing the stars on the familiar sets once again, sitting in the chairs and couches that were meticulously recreated for the reunion.

The trailer also teases a few of the special guest stars, including Tom Selleck, who played Monica’s older boyfriend and remarkably looks just as good or even better than the six main stars. You can see the rest of the star-studded guest line-up (which bizarrely includes Lady Gaga and BTS) for the Friends reunion special here.

In addition to the special, HBO Max has a couple of “activations” that fans can participate in alongside watching Friends: The Reunion, which include “Friends Reunite for Friends” Screening Events, which invites “select guests and super-fans for an exclusive screening to experience the reunion special with their friends IRL” at the Pier 17 in New York City, NY and at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, CA; the Scener Watch-Along Partnership, which allows fans to “see their favorite cast reunite on their own custom virtual couches with video and chat capabilities on scener.com,” and a digital and social red carpet on May 26 from 7:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. PST.

Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. The special comes from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer executive produced the special. Emma Conway, James Longman and Stacey Thomas-Muir co-executive produced.

Friends: The Reunion premieres on HBO Max on May 27, 2021.