It’s here, AKA the one where we finally learn the premiere date of the long-awaited Friends reunion special. HBO Max has released a Friends: The Reunion trailer, featuring our favorite Central Perk regulars in silhouette, as they walk toward their old Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, the beloved sitcom’s former home. The unscripted special will premiere on HBO Max later this month, and it’s got a buzzy (and kind of bizarre) line-up of guest stars set to join original cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. Watch the Friends: The Reunion trailer below.

Friends The Reunion Trailer

HBO Max announced that the Friends: The Reunion special will debut on the streaming platform on Thursday, May 27, 2021 — the one-year anniversary of the platform’s launch. In the unscripted special, original Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will reunite on the show’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot to reminisce about old times. The short and sentimental teaser trailer for the reunion special shows all six of the cast members arm-in-arm as they walk on the dim studio lot, a nice callback to the many promotional photos in which they were forced to hug all the time.

Along with the trailer, HBO Max announced the line-up of special guests who will be joining the original six, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

A few of these guests appeared on the show, like Elliott Gould, Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon, and Thomas Lennon. But… renowned activist Malala Yousafzai? Kit Harington? K-pop superstars BTS? Was Justin Bieber even alive when Friends was on the air? And does HBO just want to give Kit Harington something to do now that Game of Thrones is off the air?

It’s definitely an unusual line-up, and one that is guaranteed to get HBO Max the most clicks. Generously, I’ll assume that this guest line-up is to display the huge reach that Friends has and its multi-generational appeal from Gen X-ers who watched it on the air and Gen Z-ers who rediscovered it on streaming.

Ben Winston directs the special and executive produces along with Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer also executive produced the special. Emma Conway, James Longman and Stacey Thomas-Muir co-executive produced.