Continuing the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the hit NBC sitcom Friends, this Thanksgiving will see a holiday-themed event for fans who want to partake in a special edition of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Hollywood.

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Hollywood will be celebrating “Friendsgiving” at the studio by letting fans tour specific locations “where Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Ross (David Schwimmer) formed their unforgettable friendships both on and off-screen.” But since this is a special Friends Thanksgiving Warner Bros Studio Tour, there will a tasty meal included with your ticket.

The Friendsgiving-themed studio tour will last 90 minutes, taking fans to various spots on the Warner Bros. backlot where the show filmed many scenes that took place out and about in New York City. This includes the faux Central Park location where Phoebe and Rachel took up jogging, not to mention the famous Central Perk cafe set, where fans will also get to sit on the orange couch that their favorite characters occupied in nearly every episode. Plus, the tour will stop by Stage 24, which has now been dubbed “The Friends Stage” after shooting there for years, and many other locations.

This sounds like your average studio tour with a Friends emphasis, but there is one major addition that will be part of this tour that hasn’t been experienced by Friends fans on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour before. The fountain from the opening credits to the series is being moved from the Warner Bros. Ranch to the main studio lot in order to preserve it for years to come. Those who snag a ticket to the Friendsgiving tour will be some of the first to dance around the fountain with umbrellas, singing and clapping just like Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross.

And again, since this is Friendsgiving, the price of the $139 ticket for this special tour will conclude with a Thanksgiving style meal in the Commissary Fine Dining room. The studio touts that the cast often ate there while the show was filming, though we’re not 100% convinced that it happened all that often. But fans will still enjoy having a meal prepared by the studio’s Executive Chef. There will also be themed drinks along with beer and wine as an additional purchase.

The Friends Thanksgiving Warner Bros Studio Tour will only be available on November 2, 9, 16, 23, 29 and 30 at 10:30am, 1pm and 3:30pm, so head over to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour website and book your tickets as soon as you can. Then you’ll want to go home and binge Friends on Netflix as long as you can before the series leaves for the HBO Max streaming service.