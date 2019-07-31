Twenty-five years ago, six twenty-something New Yorkers sat in the the little corner coffee shop Central Perk and made history. To this day, Friends is one of the most beloved sitcoms in history, only finding renewed popularity once it hit Netflix a few years ago. They’ve been there for us for the past quarter-century, but soon they’ll be returning to their old haunt of New York City to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary with a special Friends pop-up NYC experience opening this fall.

Warner Bros. is partnering with Superfly to bring a Friends pop-up experience to New York, featuring a recreation of Central Perk and its iconic couch as well as other sets and props from the hit NBC sitcom. According to ComingSoon.Net, the experience will allow fans to “stick a turkey on your head, peek through Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relax on Chandler and Joey’s recliner after playing some foosball, or help Ross with the infamous sofa pivot. Learn Monica’s top tidying tips with Method Home Products and surround yourself with Phoebe’s favorite things before heading to the re-created Central Perk for a pic on the legendary orange couch.”

I’m assuming that’s a fake turkey and not a real turkey that you’ll be sticking your head in, because those logistics would be a nightmare. No word on whether they’ll let you splash in that fountain. But the rest of the pop-up seems pretty standard by your Friends pop-up experience — the iconic coffeeshop where the friends hung out has seen several pop-up recreations throughout the years, with even Friends fan-favorite background player James Michael Tyler even appearing as Gunther in one.

“It’s been nearly 25 years since Friends premiered, but the fascination and universal appeal of the hit TV series lives on with fans of all ages,” Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President, Global Themed Entertainment, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, said in a statement. “As we celebrate the show’s milestone anniversary, we are excited to bring the Friends experience to life for our fans in a way that pays homage to the remarkable cast of characters, iconic sets and instantly quotable moments.”

For the 25th anniversary, you would assume that Warner Bros. and Superfly would pull out all the stops and bring a former Friend onboard for a special appearance, but stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer haven’t addressed the pop-up. Regardless, this will be a huge hit — the apartment building (which I can attest looks like every other generic New York building) that was used as the exterior in various transition shots throughout the series constantly has a crowd around it, and that’s not even an official tourist destination.

The Friends pop-up will open in the heart of Manhattan’s SoHo districtfor one month from September 7-October 6, 2019. The pop-up experience will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Patrons can reserve a time slot to visit the pop-up with a ticket purchase priced at $29.50. The ticketholder entrance will be at 76 Mercer St. (between Spring & Broome), and the retail store entrance will be at 503 Broadway. The first day of the public opening is dedicated exclusively to AT&T customers who have a chance to get complimentary tickets through the AT&T THANKS appreciation program.

Tickets go on sale for the pop-up experience on August 2 here.