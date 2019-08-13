‘Friends’ Will Be There For You On the Big Screen for a Three-Night 25th Anniversary Fathom Event
Posted on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
Every now and then a television show is popular enough to warrant a big screen adaptation. Though NBC’s Friends was one of the most popular sitcoms of all-time, it never made the leap to theaters. But that changes this year for the show’s 25th anniversary.
Fathom Events is celebrating the milestone anniversary of Friends with a special three-night event playing 12 fan-favorite episodes in movie theaters. Along with the episodes themselves, there will also be exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content featuring the cast and creators of the show. Get more details on the Friends 25th anniversary screenings below.
Friends 25th: The One with the Anniversary will be in theaters on September 23, September 28, and October 2, each night having four unique episodes that fans will love. Here are the episodes that will play on each night of the anniversary event:
September 23
Pilot –ReDo
The One With The Black Out
The One With The Birth
The One Where Ross Finds Out
September 28
The One With The Prom Video
The One Where No One’s Ready
The One With The Morning After
The One With The Embryos
October 2
The One With Chandler In A Box
The One With Ross’s Wedding – Part 2
The One Where Everyone Finds Out
The One Where Ross Got High
You might think it’s a little weird to be airing a show that was presented in the old school 4:3, full screen television format (before wide, flat screen televisions were standard), but Friends was actually shot on 35mm film and will be remastered in 4K for this theatrical re-release, which means it will be presented it the original widescreen format it was shot in.
The episodes begin at 7pm local time each night, and you can check Fathom Events to find out which theaters closest to you are hosting the anniversary screenings. A complete list of theater locations will be available August 16 on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).
Your friends are still there for you, 25 years later! Celebrate the milestone anniversary of the beloved sitcom, coming to the big screen for the first time ever! This is a show about love and sex and careers and a time in life when everything is possible … about the search for commitment and security … and the fear of commitment and security. Most of all, it’s about friendship–for when you’re young and single in the city, your friends are your family.
Friends, which debuted on September 22, 1994, follows the lives and loves of a close-knit group of friends living in New York City: siblings Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), along with friends Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston).