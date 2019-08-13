Every now and then a television show is popular enough to warrant a big screen adaptation. Though NBC’s Friends was one of the most popular sitcoms of all-time, it never made the leap to theaters. But that changes this year for the show’s 25th anniversary.

Fathom Events is celebrating the milestone anniversary of Friends with a special three-night event playing 12 fan-favorite episodes in movie theaters. Along with the episodes themselves, there will also be exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content featuring the cast and creators of the show. Get more details on the Friends 25th anniversary screenings below.

Friends 25th: The One with the Anniversary will be in theaters on September 23, September 28, and October 2, each night having four unique episodes that fans will love. Here are the episodes that will play on each night of the anniversary event:

September 23

Pilot –ReDo

The One With The Black Out

The One With The Birth

The One Where Ross Finds Out

September 28

The One With The Prom Video

The One Where No One’s Ready

The One With The Morning After

The One With The Embryos

October 2

The One With Chandler In A Box

The One With Ross’s Wedding – Part 2

The One Where Everyone Finds Out

The One Where Ross Got High

You might think it’s a little weird to be airing a show that was presented in the old school 4:3, full screen television format (before wide, flat screen televisions were standard), but Friends was actually shot on 35mm film and will be remastered in 4K for this theatrical re-release, which means it will be presented it the original widescreen format it was shot in.

The episodes begin at 7pm local time each night, and you can check Fathom Events to find out which theaters closest to you are hosting the anniversary screenings. A complete list of theater locations will be available August 16 on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).