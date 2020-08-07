There was a time when tons of movies from the 1980s and 1990s were given their own animated series. Beetlejuice, Back to the Future, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Ghostbusters, Dumb & Dumber, Police Academy, RoboCop, The Mask, and many more all got their own shows. But there’s one staple film franchise that never got its due diligence as a cartoon: Friday the 13th.

Artist Mike Chiechi, AKA Frank’s Kid, has created the opening credits sequence for a Saturday morning cartoon adaptation of Friday the 13th called Jason and Friends. Taking a cue from the likes of Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?, Josie and the Pussycats, and many other cartoons featuring an ensemble of characters, this series finds Jason on a series of adventures with the Camp Crystal counselors he can’t seem to stop killing. There’s also an adorable dog with a hockey mask and the floating severed head of Jason’s mother. It’s for kids!

Friday the 13th Cartoon – Jason and Friends

Not only is the premise of this cartoon hilarious, but the presentation perfectly captures the spirit and style of old cartoons. It’s got that groovy soundtrack, those signature silly sounds, and plenty of tight t-shirts and short shorts. Plus, where else can you find Jason riding a horse and flying a spaceship? Well, I suppose we’ve seen him in space thanks to Jason X, but that horse gag is still a good one.

Honestly, Jason and Friends could make for a funny Adult Swim series. Imagine Jason being self-aware enough to try to better himself by attempting to team up with a group of camp counselors to solve mysteries or something like that. But he just can’t help but give into his murderous tendencies, and we get a new cast of counselors every episode. If they can give Mike Tyson his own animated series with a team of crime solvers (which is actually pretty funny), then Jason deserves a chance too.