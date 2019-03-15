You’ve heard the story all about how Will Smith‘s life got flipped turned upside down. But now we’d like to take a minute, just sit right here, to show you how The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air would have turned out if it was a serious cable drama instead of a network sitcom. That doesn’t rhyme, but just sit down and watch this impressive fanmade Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot trailer.

Fanmade Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reboot Trailer

This trailer for a totally fake show takes cues from Donald Glover’s FX series Atlanta in how it approaches drama, even though there’s significantly less comedy here. It’s a total 180-degree turn as far as tone is concerned, but it does pick up on the right little details and flips them in significant ways to make Will’s situation feel that much heavier.

The would-be series starts out just like the theme song explains, when Will was playing basketball most of his days. He was chillin’ out and maxin’ relaxin’ all cool just shooting some b-ball outside of the school. But of course, there were a couple of guys who were up to no good and started making trouble in the neighborhood. A fight breaks out, and Will doesn’t just get in trouble for that, but also for carrying a gun to protect himself. That’s enough for him to get sent to live his auntie and uncle in Bel-Air.

Honestly, this fanmade production from writer/director Morgan Cooper makes me want to see a remake like this. At the very least it’s completely different. I’m willing to bet that if the characters had different names and you didn’t clarify that Will was moving from Philadelphia to Bel-Air that you might not even realize this was a reboot of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.