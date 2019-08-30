Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween is Basically 26 Days of ‘Hocus Pocus’
Posted on Friday, August 30th, 2019 by Hoai-Tran Bui
The leaves are turning and a brisk chill is in the air, which means only one thing: Halloween is right around the corner. The season of spooky movies and teeth-rotting candy is coming, and Freeform is prepared with one of its signature all-month marathons. The marathon-obsessed TV network released its Freeform 31 Nights of Halloween schedule, which featured, among other things, Hocus Pocus, Hocus Pocus, and a lot of Hocus Pocus.
Freeform has the funny job of balancing its younger demographic with the spooky-scary nature of Halloween with its annual 31 Nights of Halloween programming block. The block, which originally began airing back in 1998, has its fair share of family-friendly Halloween movies, though Freeform is throwing in a couple outright horror movies in there this year such as the Scream trilogy. There are also a couple of questionable ones (Matilda is featured, because magic?) as well as movies that have no relation to the holiday whatsoever like Mrs. Doubtfire and…Iron Man. Plus, in the wake of the Disney-Fox deal a marathon of The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror will make its Freeform debut.
But what you most need to know is that the Freeform programming team really loves Hocus Pocus. The beloved 1993 fantasy-horror film is featured on here more than 20 times (I lost count twice), making Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween more akin to 26 Days and Nights of Hocus Pocus.
Here is the full 31 Nights of Halloween 2019 schedule.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
12:30 p.m. – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”
3:00 p.m. – “Monster House”
5:05 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
6:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Monster’s Inc.”
8:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
Wednesday, Oct. 2
11:30 a.m. – “Scared Shrekless” – Freeform Premiere
12:00 p.m. – “Monster House”
2:05 p.m. – “R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House” – Freeform Premiere
4:10 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
5:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
8:00 p.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon – Freeform Premiere
Thursday, Oct. 3
12:30 p.m. – “Edward Scissorhands”
2:40 p.m. – “ParaNorman”
4:45 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
6:50 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
8:55 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”
Friday, Oct. 4
11:00 a.m. – “Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins” – Freeform Premiere
11:30 a.m. – “Hook” (1991)
2:35 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
4:40 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
6:45 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”
8:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
Saturday, Oct. 5
7:00 a.m. – “ParaNorman”
9:00 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
11:10 a.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon
1:40 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)
3:45 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”
5:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
8:00 p.m. – “31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest” – Freeform Premiere
9:00 p.m. – “Goosebumps” – Freeform Premiere
11:30 p.m. – “Monster House”
Sunday, Oct. 6
7:00 a.m. – “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”
9:30 a.m. – “Monster House”
11:30 a.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)
1:30 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”
3:35 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
5:45 p.m. – “Goosebumps”
8:15 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”
10:20 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
Monday, Oct. 7
11:30 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”
12:30 p.m. – “31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest”
1:30 p.m. – “Dark Shadows” (2012)
4:10 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
6:20 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”
8:25 p.m. – “Ghostbusters” (1984)
Tuesday, Oct. 8
11:00 a.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
1:00 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”
3:00 p.m. – “Ghostbusters” (1984)
5:30 p.m. – “Ghostbusters II”
8:00 p.m. – “Iron Man”
Wednesday, Oct. 9
11:00 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
12:40 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)
2:45 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”
4:55 p.m. – “Iron Man”
8:00 p.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon
Thursday, Oct. 10
11:00 a.m. – “Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins”
11:30 a.m. – “R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House”
1:40 p.m. – “Monster House”
3:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Nemo”
6:15 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
8:25 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”
10:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story of TERROR!”
Friday, Oct. 11
11:00 a.m. – “Scared Shrekless”
11:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Nemo”
2:00 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
4:05 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “The Incredibles”
6:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story of TERROR!”
7:15 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”
9:20 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
Saturday, Oct. 12
7:00 a.m. – “Ghostbusters” (1984)
9:30 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “The Incredibles”
12:10 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
1:50 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
3:55 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”
Saturday Scream-a-thon!
6:00 p.m. – “Scream” – Freeform Premiere
8:40 p.m. – “Scream 2” – Freeform Premiere
11:20 p.m. – “Scream 3” – Freeform Premiere
Sunday, Oct. 13
7:00 a.m. – “Ghostbusters II”
9:35 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”
11:10 a.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
1:15 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”
3:20 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Dory”
5:25 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.”
7:30 p.m. – Disney’s “Moana”
10:00 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
Monday, Oct. 14
11:30 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
1:40 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.”
3:45 p.m. – “Matilda”
5:50 p.m. – “Mrs. Doubtfire”
8:55 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”
Tuesday, Oct. 15
11:30 a.m. – “Matilda”
1:40 p.m. – “Mrs. Doubtfire”
4:45 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”
6:50 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
8:55 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”
Wednesday, Oct. 16
11:00 a.m. – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (2007)
1:40 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
3:50 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
5:55 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”
8:00 p.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon
Thursday, Oct. 17
11:00 a.m. – “ParaNorman”
1:05 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
3:10 p.m. – Disney’s “101 Dalmatians” (1996) (Live Action)
5:15 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”
6:50 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)
8:55 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”
Friday, Oct. 18
11:00 a.m. – “31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest”
12:00 p.m. – “National Treasure”
3:00 p.m. – “Scream”
5:40 p.m. – “Scream 2”
8:20 p.m. – “Scream 3”
Saturday, Oct. 19
7:00 a.m. – “ParaNorman”
9:05 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
11:15 a.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon
4:15 p.m. – Disney’s “Zootopia”
6:45 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
8:55 p.m. – “Ghostbusters” (1984)
11:25 p.m. – “Ghostbusters II”
Sunday, Oct. 20
7:00 a.m. – “31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest”
8:00 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
10:05 a.m. – Disney’s “Zootopia”
12:35 p.m. – “Ghostbusters” (1984)
3:05 p.m. – “Ghostbusters II”
5:35 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
7:45 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”
9:50 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
11:55 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”
Monday, Oct. 21
11:00 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”
12:35 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
2:40 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”
4:45 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
6:25 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”
8:30 p.m. – “Goosebumps”
Tuesday, Oct. 22
11:00 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”
12:03 p.m. – “Scared Shrekless”
12:35 p.m. – “Monster House”
2:40 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
4:20 p.m. – “Goosebumps”
6:50 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo”(2002)
8:55 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”
Wednesday, Oct. 23
11:00 a.m. – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”
1:30 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)
3:30 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”
5:30 p.m. – Disney’s “Moana”
8:00 p.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon
Thursday, Oct. 24
11:00 a.m. – “Matilda”
1:10 p.m. – Disney’s “Moana”
3:40 p.m. – “Ghostbusters” (1984)
6:15 p.m. – “Ghostbusters II”
8:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
Friday, Oct. 25
11:00 a.m. – “Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins”
11:32 a.m. – “Ghostbusters” (1984)
2:05 p.m. – “Ghostbusters II”
4:40 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
6:45 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
8:55 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.”
Saturday, Oct. 26
7:00 a.m. – “Monster House”
9:10 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
11:20 a.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)
1:25 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”
3:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.”
5:35 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
7:40 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”
9:45 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”
11:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
Sunday, Oct. 27
7:00 a.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)
9:00 a.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”
11:05 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
1:15 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
2:55 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
5:00 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”
7:05 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”
9:10 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
11:20 p.m. – “Dark Shadows” (2012)
Monday, Oct. 28
7:00 a.m. – “Dark Shadows” (2012)
11:30 a.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
1:30 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
3:10 p.m. – “Scream”
5:40 p.m. – “Scream 2”
8:20 p.m. – “Scream 3”
Tuesday, Oct. 29
7:30 a.m. – “The Haunted Mansion”(2003)
11:00 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
12:35 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)
2:40 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”
4:45 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
6:50 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”
8:55 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”
Wednesday, Oct. 30
7:30 a.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)
11:00 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”
12:30 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”
2:35 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
4:40 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”
6:45 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”
8:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
Thursday, Oct. 31 – Hocus Pocus Marathon!
11:30 a.m. – “31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest”
12:30 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
2:35 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
4:40 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
6:45 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
8:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”