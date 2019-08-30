The leaves are turning and a brisk chill is in the air, which means only one thing: Halloween is right around the corner. The season of spooky movies and teeth-rotting candy is coming, and Freeform is prepared with one of its signature all-month marathons. The marathon-obsessed TV network released its Freeform 31 Nights of Halloween schedule, which featured, among other things, Hocus Pocus, Hocus Pocus, and a lot of Hocus Pocus.

Freeform has the funny job of balancing its younger demographic with the spooky-scary nature of Halloween with its annual 31 Nights of Halloween programming block. The block, which originally began airing back in 1998, has its fair share of family-friendly Halloween movies, though Freeform is throwing in a couple outright horror movies in there this year such as the Scream trilogy. There are also a couple of questionable ones (Matilda is featured, because magic?) as well as movies that have no relation to the holiday whatsoever like Mrs. Doubtfire and…Iron Man. Plus, in the wake of the Disney-Fox deal a marathon of The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror will make its Freeform debut.

But what you most need to know is that the Freeform programming team really loves Hocus Pocus. The beloved 1993 fantasy-horror film is featured on here more than 20 times (I lost count twice), making Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween more akin to 26 Days and Nights of Hocus Pocus.

Here is the full 31 Nights of Halloween 2019 schedule.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

12:30 p.m. – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

3:00 p.m. – “Monster House”

5:05 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Monster’s Inc.”

8:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

Wednesday, Oct. 2

11:30 a.m. – “Scared Shrekless” – Freeform Premiere

12:00 p.m. – “Monster House”

2:05 p.m. – “R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House” – Freeform Premiere

4:10 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

5:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

8:00 p.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon – Freeform Premiere

Thursday, Oct. 3

12:30 p.m. – “Edward Scissorhands”

2:40 p.m. – “ParaNorman”

4:45 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

6:50 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

8:55 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

Friday, Oct. 4

11:00 a.m. – “Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins” – Freeform Premiere

11:30 a.m. – “Hook” (1991)

2:35 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

4:40 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

6:45 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

8:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

Saturday, Oct. 5

7:00 a.m. – “ParaNorman”

9:00 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

11:10 a.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon

1:40 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)

3:45 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

5:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

8:00 p.m. – “31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest” – Freeform Premiere

9:00 p.m. – “Goosebumps” – Freeform Premiere

11:30 p.m. – “Monster House”

Sunday, Oct. 6

7:00 a.m. – “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

9:30 a.m. – “Monster House”

11:30 a.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)

1:30 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

3:35 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

5:45 p.m. – “Goosebumps”

8:15 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

10:20 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

Monday, Oct. 7

11:30 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

12:30 p.m. – “31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest”

1:30 p.m. – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

4:10 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

6:20 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

8:25 p.m. – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

11:00 a.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

1:00 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

3:00 p.m. – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

5:30 p.m. – “Ghostbusters II”

8:00 p.m. – “Iron Man”

Wednesday, Oct. 9

11:00 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

12:40 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)

2:45 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

4:55 p.m. – “Iron Man”

8:00 p.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon

Thursday, Oct. 10

11:00 a.m. – “Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins”

11:30 a.m. – “R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House”

1:40 p.m. – “Monster House”

3:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Nemo”

6:15 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

8:25 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

10:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story of TERROR!”

Friday, Oct. 11

11:00 a.m. – “Scared Shrekless”

11:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Nemo”

2:00 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

4:05 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “The Incredibles”

6:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story of TERROR!”

7:15 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

9:20 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Saturday, Oct. 12

7:00 a.m. – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

9:30 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “The Incredibles”

12:10 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

1:50 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

3:55 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”