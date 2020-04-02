Quibi is still on track to debut on April 6, even in the face of a lawsuit trying to stop them, bringing a cavalcade of new movies (in chapters) and TV shows that you’ll be able to stream to your phone. You probably won’t be watching this stuff on-the-go as Quibi originally intended, at least not while the coronavirus outbreak is still spreading across the globe, but you can still check them out from the comfort of your own home. Plus, T-Mobile will let you get a free Quibi subscription for a year

On top of that, we have two new trailers for Quibi programming, one with Chance the Rapper rebooting the prank show Punk’d that once thrived at MTV, and the other a Jennifer Lopez-produced series called Thanks a Million, bringing some much needed heart-warming kindness to the table by having a celebrity or public figure giving $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must pay it forward to help others in their community.

As we mentioned above, T-Mobile is offering a free year of Quibi to customers who are on the Magenta family plan. However, there’s a bit of a catch. This free subscription will only let you watch videos at 480p resolution, and it will only be available on one screen per family. Plus, the free subscription will be the one with advertisements, which is the tier that would normally cost $4.99 per month. I suppose that’s not a bad offer if you already have the Magenta family plan at T-Mobile, but it’s probably not going to entice any new customers to get a T-Mobile plan just for some Quibi action. For those interested, the offer will be available through July 7.

For a taste of a couple upcoming shows on Quibi, here are two new trailers for Punk’d and Thanks a Million.

Quibi’s Punk’d Trailer

Punk’d was one of MTV’s staple shows during the 2000s when host Ashton Kutcher would prank unsuspecting celebrities with a variety of worrisome, surprising, and embarrassing situations. The show was revived in the early 2010s with Justin Bieber and a variety of different celebrity hosts picking up the mantle each episode. But now it’s coming back on Quibi.

Chance the Rapper is the executive producer and host of the new Punk’d series, and the first trailer teases some of the pranks in store for celebrities like Adam DeVine, Lilly Singh, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, Offset, and Ty Dolla $ign. I’m only familiar with a couple of those names, but I’ve been reassured that the rest of them are all famous in some capacity. So this is what it feels like to get older.

Each of these pranks will unfold in 10-minute episodes on Quibi and will be available at launch.

Thanks a Million Trailer

In what is essentially the opposite of Punk’d, Jennifer Lopez is heading to Quibi with a series called Thanks a Million. The reality show will follow public figures like Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, Tracy Morgan, Aaron Rodgers, Yara Shahidi, Gabriel Iglesias, Anthony Davis, Kevin Hart, Karlie Kloss and J. Lo herself as they “kickstart a chain of kindness by gifting $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must pay it forward.”

The series will see a variety of people touched by this philanthropic endeavor, because the person who receives the $100,000 has to give half of it away to someone else deserving of assistance too. And it continues from there. With 10 prominent figures each handing out $100,000, the series will be putting $1 million into the hands of everyday people who make a difference in people’s lives.

Get out your tissues if you plan on watching this one in public…that is if we’re ever allowed back in public again.