The massive CCXP (Comic-Con Experience) is happening in Brazil this weekend, and some upcoming blockbusters will be teased for South American fans in attendance. That includes the upcoming 20th Century Fox movie Free Guy. The first trailer will debut during CCXP on Saturday, but before that, a new Free Guy teaser featuring star Ryan Reynolds and co-stars Lil Rel Howery, Jodie Comer and Joe Keery has arrived. But it quickly gets highjacked and turned into a shopping network pitch for merchandise from the movie itself.

Free Guy Teaser

Even though this is very goofy, it’s refreshing to have marketing for a blockbuster not go the traditional route with a trailer teaser that just shows 10 seconds of footage and announces when the full trailer will arrive. With this, at least Ryan Reynolds is having some fun, and he’s tossing up some serious bargains. That blue shirt he’s wearing has a retail price of $499,999, but you can get it for the low price of $19.95. That’s almost as much of a bargain as these ridiculous Frozen 2 dolls.

Speaking of which, there’s a phone number that flashes up on the screen to order this Free Guy merchandise. If you give it a call, you’ll hear an amusing recorded message from Ryan Reynolds who delivers the disappointing news that this merch doesn’t exist, and they really weren’t expecting anybody to call. Eventually, it gets a little awkward, and he leaves you to hang up or listen to one of Mariah Carey’s hit singles.

In case you haven’t heard, Free Guy follows Ryan Reynolds as a non-playable character named Guy in a Grand Theft Auto-style video game called Free City. After working at a bank that gets robbed 17 times a day, he begins to realize that something isn’t quite right about his situation, and he decides to become a superhero and save this video game world from being terrorized by gamers.

Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Real Steel) is directing, and the cast also includes Taika Waititi and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

As for the Free Guy trailer, that arrives sometime tomorrow afternoon. The Free Guy panel at CCXP starts at 2pm ET, so it should be online sometime within the hour. In the meantime, watch the previous tease for the movie from New York Comic-Con right here, where you can also check out our recap of the panel discussion for more details.

Free Guy is slated to arrive in theaters on July 3, 2020.