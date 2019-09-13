Superhero movies are still all the rage, and while it’s easy for some to get frustrated with all the capes out there nowadays, there’s still some creativity to be found in the sci-fi subgenre. That’s especially true when it comes to bringing superheroes into the indie arena, just as directors and writers Adam Stein & Zach Lipovsky have done with their new movie

Freaks stars Emile Hirsch as a father trying to keep his seven-year-old daughter Chloe locked up inside their house because a group of people known as Abnormals threaten the outside world. At least that’s what she’s been led to believe. But when she actually gets a glimpse outside, everything may not be as it seems. Two new Freaks clips have been released, showing us just how much mystery there is in this intriguing new indie.

Freaks Clips

In this first clip, Emile Hirsch is getting newcomer Lexy Kolker ready for bed. At first it’s a tender scene with a father combing his daughter’s hair as carefully as he can. But then it takes on odd turn when she’s told to practice her breathing, which also includes Chloe being yelled at by her father that she’s not normal. It’s all some kind of test for her to endure…something. Plus, Hirsch gets very serious when Chloe mentions something about “The Mountain.” What is this place?

The next clip introduces Bruce Dern as Mr. Snowcone, an ice cream man who seems far too nice and inviting to only be an ice cream man. Chloe has been desperate to explore the outside world, but she’s still leery when she meets this man. He invites her inside to try all the ice cream she wants, but he also tells her that she never has to listen to her father again.

If you haven’t seen the trailer for Freaks yet, that will help put these clips in a much better context. Then you’ll understand why these clips raise all sorts of questions. Is the ice cream man real? Is Chloe being locked away in her house because she has superpowers? Is everything Chloe sees an illusion? What exactly is going on here?

Early reviews of Freaks have implored viewers to go into the movie knowing as little as possible, and the trailer also touted plenty of twists and turns. If you’re tired of the same old superhero movies in theaters, then it might be worth seeking this one out if it’s playing near you. And after you’ve seen the movie, be sure to read our interview with directors/writers Adam Stein & Zach Lipovsky.

Kept locked inside the house by her father, 7-year-old Chloe lives in fear and fascination of the outside world, where Abnormals create a constant threat – or so she believes. When a mysterious stranger offers her a glimpse of what’s really happening outside, Chloe soon finds that while the truth isn’t so simple, the danger is very real.

Freaks arrives in theaters today.