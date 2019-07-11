Freaks debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, where it was a minor sensation, and continued to accumulate awards as it made the festival rounds at the Brussels International Film Festival, Vancouver International Film Festival, and Paris International Film Festival. But before the twisty sci-fi film starring Emile Hirsch heads to theaters, it’s coming to Comic-Con. Ahead of its San Diego Comic-Con debut, watch the new Freaks trailer.

Freaks Trailer

Kim Possible directors Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky helm this sci-fi thriller, which stars Emile Hirsch as a seemingly overprotective dad protecting his daughter Chloe (Lexy Kolker) from what he claims is the dangerous world around her. But when Chloe escapes the darkened room that she is locked in, she runs into an ice cream truck whose owner Mr. Snowcone (Bruce Dern) convinces her to escape. This sets off a series of events that takes the film down unexpected paths, one that reviewers urge are better left unknown until you see the movie for yourself. But here’s a hint: reviews of Freaks have compared it to an “independent X-Men movie.”

Amanda Crew and Grace Park also star in Freaks, which will be screening for free at Comic-Con next week. The film’s studio Well Go USA is teaming up with Collider to hold a free screening of Freaks at San Diego Comic-Con, where star Lexy Kolker will join filmmakers Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky for a Q&A. To see this free screening you can email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See FREAKS at Comic-Con.”

Here is the official synopsis for Freaks:

Kept locked inside the house by her father, 7-year-old Chloe lives in fear and fascination of the outside world, where Abnormals create a constant threat – or so she believes. When a mysterious stranger offers her a glimpse of what’s really happening outside, Chloe soon finds that while the truth isn’t so simple, the danger is very real.

Freaks opens in theaters on August 23, 2019.