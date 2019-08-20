A gorgeously shot family drama that takes place in the sun-dappled European countryside that stars Isabelle Huppert, Marisa Tomei, and Brendan Gleeson? How could we say no? Frankie, directed by Little Men‘s Ira Sachs is film about a family coming to terms with grief and a matriarch that, fittingly, no one can say no to, which premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Watch the Frankie trailer below.

Frankie Trailer

Isabelle Huppert, Greg Kinnear, Marisa Tomei, Jérémie Renier, and Brendan Gleeson star in Frankie, which follows a family who unite in the picturesque Portuguese city of Sintra under the invitation of Frankie (Huppert), who is struggling with a newly returned illness. The film made its worldwide debut at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in May, where /Film reviewer Jason Gorber saw it and called it a “light, lovely film about complicated family dynamics and coming to terms with mortality.” He added:

There are echoes of the breezy travelogue films of Woody Allen or even Erich Rhomer without as much of the clever wit, yet almost implausibly we’re drawn into the family’s drama and via their various interactions. Much of this is down to the fine performances, particularly Huppert who drifts by with a quiet exhaustion that reflects her impending mortality. Yes this is an indulged and privileged lot, yet thanks to Sach’s breezy direction and the warm vistas we’re made to feel like we’ve been invited along for the journey.

The sun-drenched Portuguese countryside setting and the bittersweet, sometimes thorny, interactions between Huppert and the rest of her family make Frankie out to be an intriguing independent drama that recalls Luca Guadagnino’s recent hits like Call Me By Your Name and A Bigger Splash. And Huppert is always a joy to watch.

Frankie opens in select theaters in NY/LA on October 25, 2019.