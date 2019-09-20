Sam Worthington is living every man’s nightmare: his wife and child go missing during a routine hospital exam. Okay, maybe not every man’s nightmare but it is a very specific nightmare that will play out in the new Netflix thriller, Fractured. Watch the Fractured trailer below.

Fractured Trailer

Sam Worthington may be busy exploring the hidden depths of Pandora in the many Avatar sequels that are currently in production, but he’s not too busy to star in a little Netflix thriller about a vanished family. Worthington stars as Ray Monroe, a family man whose daughter Peri (Lucy Capri) is hurt in an accident and rushed to the emergency room. But something is off about this hospital and its somewhat sinister doctor played by Stephen Tobolowsky. When Peri is sent off for further testing with Ray’s wife Joanne (Lily Rabe), Ray discovers that his family and all records of their visit have disappeared. Mysterious!

The first half of the trailer actually plays out like an intriguing Hitchcockian drama before, inexplicably, we end on an explosion. But Fractured seems like the perfect movie to pop on Netflix and half pay attention to.

Brad Anderson (Beirut) directs the thriller based on a script by Alan McElroy. Adjoa Andoh also stars in Fractured.

Here is the synopsis for Fractured:

Driving home after a tense holiday weekend with his in-laws, Ray Monroe (Sam Worthington), a well-meaning but overwhelmed family man, pulls into a rest area with his wife Joanne (Lily Rabe) and daughter Peri (Lucy Capri). The trip takes a turn for the worse when Peri is hurt in an accident and the family rushes to a nearby emergency room run by a staff with dubious intentions. After being sent away for further testing Peri and Joanne vanish and all records of their visit disappear. Ray’s concern turns into a desperate race to find his family and discover the truth of what happened to them.

Fractured hits Netflix on October 11, 2019.