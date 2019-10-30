What is Forky Asks A Question? I’m glad you asked that question because I can tell you: it’s exactly what the title suggests. A new series on Disney+ where everyone’s favorite piece of trash asks questions. Forky, the horrifying existential nightmare spork from Toy Story 4, gets to ask a series of questions stretched across 10 shorts. Questions like, “What is love?” and “What is time?” and “If there’s an afterlife, will I go to hell for my transgressions?” Okay, he doesn’t ask that last one, but wouldn’t it be crazy if he did? Watch the Forky Asks a Question trailer below.

Forky Asks a Question Trailer

I wasn’t as gaga for Toy Story 4 as everyone else seemed to be, but I’ll freely admit to loving Forky with all my heart and soul. Like many of us, Forky recognizes he’s both some sort of abomination and also trash, which makes him instantly endearing. Now, the sentient spork has his own series of shorts in Forky Asks a Question, one of the many titles headed to Disney+. Here’s how the show is being described:

Forky, from Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4,” is a craft project created from trash, so he has important questions about how the world works, such as: What is love? What is time? He explores all of these questions and more in a collection of 10 shorts.

It’s clear from this brief trailer that Forky Asks a Question is going to be cute and charming. It might not be what you’d call “essential viewing”, but at the very least, it’ll let you spend more time with our favorite trash boy. It’s yet to be confirmed which Toy Story characters – and voice actors – will be back for the shorts. Forky’s voice Tony Hale is clearly returning, and it sounds like Wallace Shawn’s Rex is back as well. Will Tom Hanks’ Woody show up? Probably not! But you never know.

Forky Asks a Question will be available to stream when Disney+ launches on November 12.