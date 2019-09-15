Matt Damon and Christian Bale are the best of frenemies who find themselves teamed up to help Ford take on the speed of Ferrari in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966 in the upcoming true story of Ford v Ferrari. A new trailer for the movie has just arrived, showing the hurdles they must jump over in order to get a Ford car to match the speed of Ferrari, and it cetainly isn’t easy. Watch the new Ford v Ferrari trailer below.

Ford v Ferrari Trailer

20th Century Fox originally had the rights to A.J. Baime’s book Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari, And Their Battle for Speed And Glory At Le Mans, and were planning to use that as the source material for the movie. Those rights have since ended up at Legendary, who are adapting the book into a TV series, so Mangold and company ended up using different sources to make this movie instead.

Our own Chris Evangelista caught Ford v Ferrari at the Toronto International Film Festival, and he wrote in his review that the racing sequences “are the best in the film, and it’s easy to get wrapped up in all the excitement accompanied by a vibrant score from Marco Beltrami.” However, he also noted that when the film isn’t focused on the racing, “Mangold has to slam on the brakes to focus on bland character moments that are clearly meant to be emotional, but never quite connect.” The result sounds like a movie that has some trouble staying on the right track, but will surely still be very entertaining.

At the very least, this trailer would seem to indicate that Matt Damon and Christian Bale may end up in the running for some acting awards this season. But since it’s only September, it might be too early to know for sure. We’ll find out ourselves in a couple of months when the movie hits theaters.

Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in FORD v FERRARI, based on the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.

Ford v Ferrari speeds into theaters on November 15, 2019.