Get ready to start your engines with Ford v Ferrari, now available on Digital, 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD. In honor of the home media release of the Oscar-nominated film, we’re debuting an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip that focuses on a big fight scene between stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale. Check it out below, then spend the rest of the day making engine sounds with your mouth.

Ford v Ferrari Clip

I enjoyed James Mangold‘s Ford v Ferrari. I don’t know if I enjoyed it as much as the Academy, who nominated it for several Oscars. But I mostly dug its old school charms, its intense racing scenes, and the work from leads Matt Damon and Christian Bale. Ford v Ferrari is now on Digital, 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD, and the release comes with several behind-the-scenes featurettes. We’re debuting a snippet of one above, focused on the fist-fight that breaks out between Damon and Bale’s characters.

Here’s a full list of special features included on the release:

The 24 Hour Le Mans: Recreating the Course Featurette – Discover how the climactic race of the film was achieved, from recreating the track to capturing and editing all the action.

Pre-Vis: Daytona & Le Mans Races – These animated pre-visualization sequences worked as a roadmap for filmmakers throughout production.

Bringing The Rivalry to Life – Go behind the scenes of the film with this 8-part, 60-minute documentary.

Matt and Christian: The Conversation (iTunes Extras exclusive) – Sit down with Christian Bale and Matt Damon for an intimate reflection on the making of the film.

Ford v Ferrari is the true story “about Ford Motor Company’s attempt to create the world’s fastest car. American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), together battled corporate interference and the laws of physics to build a revolutionary race car and take on Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.”