It’s the ’80s and the Cold War is silently raging. But a different kind of Cold War is about to be waged in For All Mankind, Apple TV+’s acclaimed alternate-history space drama, which premieres its second season this February. Watch the For All Mankind trailer below.

For All Mankind Trailer

Apple TV+ released the official trailer for For All Mankind season 2, the alt-history drama series from Emmy winner Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica). Set in an alternate history timeline where the global space race never ended, the series kicked off with the hypothetical: what if the Soviet Union beat the U.S. to the moon? Well, apparently, it results in a space battle on the moon a decade later, which we’ll see unfold in For All Mankind season 2.

Space guns! The threat of devastating Soviet Unions! The Cold War is pretty heated in this alternate timeline in For All Mankind, which has somehow become more action-packed and sci-fi than the first season would have you believe.

Here’s the synopsis for For All Mankind season 2:

Season two of the space drama picks up a decade later in 1983. It’s the height of the Cold War and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is President and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head to head to control sites rich in resources on the moon. The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters’ stories: some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war.

Joel Kinnaman returns with a little more grey hair die in For All Mankind season 2, alongside Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall and Sonya Walger. Newcomers to the season include Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Casey W. Johnson.

The first episode of the 10-episode second season of For All Mankind will debut globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 19, 2021, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.