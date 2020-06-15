Around 500,000 years ago, Homo erectus engraved symbols on shells. During the Upper Paleolithic period, cave painting was invented. Now, in the year 2020, art has hit its pinnacle. There’s nowhere left to go from here folks, so all artists and creatives might as well pack it in. Because this Friday, Netflix is unleashing Floor is Lava, a game show based on the popular children’s game of jumping up and down on the furniture while making a ruckus.

Floor is Lava Trailer

Yes, Floor is Lava is a real show. No, it’s not a 30 Rock joke. No, it’s not on Quibi. It’s on Netflix, and it’s on Netflix very soon – this weekend, to be precise. In the series, “Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really.” Netflix included that “Yes, really” in their copy themselves, because even they know how phenomenally stupid this is.

That doesn’t mean it’s bad, though. To be honest, Floor is Lava looks like exactly the type of mindless nonsense that I will watch this weekend in order to unwind. We could all use a brief distraction right about now, and what could be more distracting than watching adults leap across an obstacle course while risking a sudden plunge. From the looks of things, this series seems a lot like Ninja Warrior and similar obstacle course shows, albeit with the added element of falling into lava.

I suppose I should mention that the show isn’t using real lava, as that would be very dangerous and result in actual deaths. It’s also worth noting that at one time, University of Leicester scientists actually applied their big brains to conclude that playing a real version of the floor is lava would “not be playable with actual lava, as the air above the lava would have a temperature too high for humans to survive for more than a few seconds.” I don’t know about you, but I’m glad someone actually took the time to look into this very important question.

Floor is Lava arrives on Netflix June 19.