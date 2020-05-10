‘Flash Gordon’ Getting a 4K Restored Blu-ray Collector’s Edition This Summer
May 10th, 2020
The campy sci-fi classic Flash Gordon is finally getting the proper home video release it deserves. Based on the comic strip of the same name by Alex Raymond, the movie directed by Mike Hodges, starring Sam J. Jones, and featuring an epic soundtrack from the rock band Queen was a bit of a box office flop back in 1980 that attempted to capitalize on the popularity of sci-fi in the wake of the success of Star Wars. But now the movie is a cult classic, and it’s getting a 4K restoration that will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD this summer.
Flash Gordon 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD
The footage of Flash Gordon in 4K is incredible in this trailer. Melody Anderson, Ornella Muti, Max Von Sydow, Topol, Timothy Dalton, Mariangela Melato and Brian Blessed never looked so good in this gloriously cheesy flick. On top of the 4K restoration of the movie, there will be a slew of special features available, as well as some cool collectible items if you buy the five-disc collector’s edition. Every edition also features the below artwork created by artist Matt Ferguson.
Here are all the special features you’ll find in the various editions of the Flash Gordon 4K re-release:
Flash Gordon Single-Disc Release (4K UHD, Blu-ray or DVD)
- New Lost in Space: Nic Roeg’s Flash Gordon (also iTunes extra)
- Audio commentary with Mike Hodges
- Audio commentary with Brian Blessed
- Behind the scenes of Flash Gordon
- Stills gallery (also iTunes extra)
- Storyboards gallery (also iTunes extra)
- Original theatrical trailer
Flash Gordon 2-Disc Special Edition
Everything in the single-disc release, as well as the following special features:
- Interview with Mike Hodges
- Interview with comic book artist Alex Ross TBC
- Interview with screenwriter Lorenzo Semple, Jr. TBC
- Episode 24 of Flash Gordon (1979-1982): The Survival Game / Gremlin’s Finest Hour
- Sam Jones’s acting start
- Entertainment Earth on Flash Gordon merchandise
- Bob Lindenmayer discusses deleted scenes and original endings
- 35th Anniversary Greenroom
- 35th Anniversary reunion featurette
- Renato Casaro extended interview
- Brian Blessed anecdotes
- Melody’s musings
- On the soundtrack (Brian May & Howard Blake)
- Easter Eggs
Flash Gordon 5-Disc Collector’s Edition
Everything included on the 2-disc special edition, as well as the following bonus discs and items:
- Bonus Blu-Ray Disc of LIFE AFTER FLASH, the 2017 feature documentary celebrating the film and it’s star
- Original soundtrack by Queen & Howard Blake
- 32 page booklet
- 16 page Titan mini book (The Story of Flash Gordon)
- Reproduced booklet of the first strip of original comic books
- Poster of original artwork
- 4 artcards of various incarnations of Flash film posters across the years
- 1 sew on ‘Flash patch’
Unfortunately, this is a Studio Canal UK release, which means it isn’t currently available in the United States. And as of now, it’s not available to be shipped to the United States. However, there’s a chance it could end up being released in the US through a different distributor, or at the very least, maybe other online retailers will snatch some copies to sell across the pond.
All versions of the Flash Gordon 40th anniversary re-release will be available on August 3 in the UK.