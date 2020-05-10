The campy sci-fi classic Flash Gordon is finally getting the proper home video release it deserves. Based on the comic strip of the same name by Alex Raymond, the movie directed by Mike Hodges, starring Sam J. Jones, and featuring an epic soundtrack from the rock band Queen was a bit of a box office flop back in 1980 that attempted to capitalize on the popularity of sci-fi in the wake of the success of Star Wars. But now the movie is a cult classic, and it’s getting a 4K restoration that will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD this summer.

Flash Gordon 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD

The footage of Flash Gordon in 4K is incredible in this trailer. Melody Anderson, Ornella Muti, Max Von Sydow, Topol, Timothy Dalton, Mariangela Melato and Brian Blessed never looked so good in this gloriously cheesy flick. On top of the 4K restoration of the movie, there will be a slew of special features available, as well as some cool collectible items if you buy the five-disc collector’s edition. Every edition also features the below artwork created by artist Matt Ferguson.

Here are all the special features you’ll find in the various editions of the Flash Gordon 4K re-release:

Flash Gordon Single-Disc Release (4K UHD, Blu-ray or DVD)



New Lost in Space: Nic Roeg’s Flash Gordon (also iTunes extra)

Audio commentary with Mike Hodges

Audio commentary with Brian Blessed

Behind the scenes of Flash Gordon

Stills gallery (also iTunes extra)

Storyboards gallery (also iTunes extra)

Original theatrical trailer

Flash Gordon 2-Disc Special Edition



Everything in the single-disc release, as well as the following special features:

Interview with Mike Hodges

Interview with comic book artist Alex Ross TBC

Interview with screenwriter Lorenzo Semple, Jr. TBC

Episode 24 of Flash Gordon (1979-1982): The Survival Game / Gremlin’s Finest Hour

Sam Jones’s acting start

Entertainment Earth on Flash Gordon merchandise

Bob Lindenmayer discusses deleted scenes and original endings

35th Anniversary Greenroom

35th Anniversary reunion featurette

Renato Casaro extended interview

Brian Blessed anecdotes

Melody’s musings

On the soundtrack (Brian May & Howard Blake)

Easter Eggs

Flash Gordon 5-Disc Collector’s Edition



Everything included on the 2-disc special edition, as well as the following bonus discs and items:

Bonus Blu-Ray Disc of LIFE AFTER FLASH, the 2017 feature documentary celebrating the film and it’s star

Original soundtrack by Queen & Howard Blake

32 page booklet

16 page Titan mini book (The Story of Flash Gordon)

Reproduced booklet of the first strip of original comic books

Poster of original artwork

4 artcards of various incarnations of Flash film posters across the years

1 sew on ‘Flash patch’

Unfortunately, this is a Studio Canal UK release, which means it isn’t currently available in the United States. And as of now, it’s not available to be shipped to the United States. However, there’s a chance it could end up being released in the US through a different distributor, or at the very least, maybe other online retailers will snatch some copies to sell across the pond.

All versions of the Flash Gordon 40th anniversary re-release will be available on August 3 in the UK.