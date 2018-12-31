American Gods is returning for its second season in March, but if you can’t wait that long, here’s some (partial) good news. The first three minutes of American Gods season 2 are now online, giving you a tease of all the divine mayhem to come. These opening moments don’t catch us up with Shadow and Mr. Wednesday, but instead checks in with “new gods” Mr. World (Crispin Glover) and the Technical Boy (Bruce Langley). Watch the first three minutes of American Gods season 2 below.

First Three Minutes of American Gods Season 2

Your worship of #AmericanGods has been rewarded. Check out the first three minutes of Season 2, and don't miss the premiere March 10 on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/Vnu3x1GI1s — American Gods (@AmericanGodsSTZ) December 30, 2018

These first few moments of American Gods season 2 are certainly action-packed, and they immediately set-up a storyline: Mr. World, the new god of globalization who wants to start a war, sends the Technical Boy, the new god of technology, off to find the goddess Media. Gillian Anderson memorably played Media in season 1, but Kahyun Kim will be taking over the part for this new season.

Anderson’s departure likely has something to do with the behind-the-scenes troubles that plagued American Gods. Original showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green were fired after season 1 aired, a decision that didn’t sit very well with the original cast. Fuller and Green’s firing was originally chalked up to budget disputes, but later, a rumor surfaced that Neil Gaiman, executive producer and author of the American Gods novel, was unhappy with the liberties Fuller and Green were taking with his source material. Jesse Alexander was brought in as a new showrunner, with the understanding that he’d steer the series closer to Gaiman’s book. But Alexander reportedly clashed with much of the original cast, still loyal to Fuller and Green’s material. To make matters more chaotic, word later came that Alexander was fired as showrunner as well.

As a result of all of this turmoil, American Gods season 2 arrives with a lot of baggage. I quite liked the first season, but all of these problems have soured me on the show a bit. I’m a huge fan of Gaiman’s writing, but I find his American Gods novel to be a bit dull, and actually thought Fuller and Green’s changes were improving on the source material. Knowing that the show will know try to get back to basics gives me pause.

American Gods season 2 arrives on Starz on Sunday, March 10, 2019.