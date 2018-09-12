First Man has been making the rounds on the film festival circuit, paying both the Venice Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival. However, general audiences won’t be able to see the movie about NASA’s first mission to the moon until the middle of October. Thankfully, a new international trailer comes with plenty of new footage to show off the raw intensity that accompanies blasting into space and stepping foot where no man has gone before.

Watch the First Man International Trailer

While this new international trailer repurposes a lot of footage from the most recent domestic theatrical trailer, it presents it in an even more fervent fashion. Here we see much more of the danger that came from sending men like Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling) to the moon, including all of the lead-up to the mission itself, which resulted in plenty of mistakes, some even fatal.

Much of the praise for First Man has been over the moon (pun intended with no regret whatsoever), however, our own Chris Evangelista wasn’t quite as enthralled as a majority of the critics seem to be. In his review from TIFF last weekend, he wrote:

“First Man is oddly listless. Chazelle is taking an old fashioned storytelling approach here, but it backfires and renders much of the film inert. The frequent deadly trips serve to shake things up, but in between, there’s an inertia that seems misplaced in a film all about slipping the surly bonds of earth. Chazelle’s curious directorial decision to shoot almost the entire film in extreme close-up doesn’t help. Perhaps the director was going for a more intimate, claustrophobic feel, but the end result is distracting. We spend so much time glued to Gosling and Foy’s faces that we start to wonder what the heck is going out outside the frame.”

You definitely get plenty of those close-ups in these trailers, but even if that drama doesn’t end up connecting with you, everyone agrees that the moon landing is quite the spectacle for the big screen. This could easily be the definitive depiction of this monumental moment in human history, even if director Damien Chazelle didn’t insert a thousand American flags into every single frame.

First Man also stars Claire Foy, Kyle Chandler, Corey Stoll, Jon Bernthal, Jason Clarke and Ethan Embry.

First Man lands in theaters, including IMAX screens, on October 12, 2018.