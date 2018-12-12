First Man and A Star Is Born were two of the earliest releases to kick off awards season this past fall, so it should come as no surprise that they’ll be among the earliest home video releases from the pack of hopeful nominees.

Details on the First Man and A Star Is Born Blu-ray, DVD and digital releases have been revealed, with the former arriving in January and the latter more spread out with the digital release arriving a whole month before the Blu-ray and DVD hits shelves. Each will come with a variety of special features diving into the making of the movie, as well as deleted scenes and more.

First Man Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Details

First Man hit theaters back in October, and while it was expected to be a key contender this awards season, it has largely flown under the radar. However, the film might have made a comeback after landing a number of nominations at the Critics Choice Awards. But even so, it’s a movie worth watching in the best format possible with the highest quality sound system.

The film from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle stars Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong as he balances a tragedy in his personal life with ambitions to succeed in the space program, all leading to that pivotal moment when he became the first man to walk on the moon. Space travel has never been more harrowing or intense than in this film.

First Man will arrive on digital first on January 8, 2019, followed by a release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and VOD on January 22, 2019. Here are all the special features you’ll get when you pick up the flick on home video:

Deleted Scenes

Shooting for the Moon – Take an intimate look at the production of FIRST MAN and the collaborative relationship between Director Damien Chazelle and Ryan Gosling .

– Take an intimate look at the production of and the collaborative relationship between Director and . Preparing to Launch – It’s difficult to believe that FIRST MAN is the first major feature film to tell the journey of Apollo 11. Hear from Director Damien Chazelle and his cast why now is the time to tell the story of this historic event.

– It’s difficult to believe that is the first major feature film to tell the journey of Apollo 11. Hear from Director and his cast why now is the time to tell the story of this historic event. Giant Leap in One Small Step – A heroic character study, FIRST MAN sheds light on all the hard working individuals that got us to the moon and back.

– A heroic character study, sheds light on all the hard working individuals that got us to the moon and back. Mission Gone Wrong – Watch as Ryan Gosling reenacts a test piloting sequence gone terribly wrong. Go behind the scenes to see how he trained to nail the landing, performing the majority of his own stunts.

– Watch as reenacts a test piloting sequence gone terribly wrong. Go behind the scenes to see how he trained to nail the landing, performing the majority of his own stunts. Putting You In the Seat – Through the use of innovative technology, most of FIRST MAN was shot in-camera. Take an in-depth look behind the lens of this epic film.

– Through the use of innovative technology, most of was shot in-camera. Take an in-depth look behind the lens of this epic film. Recreating the Moon Landing – Filmed in IMAX to show the vastness of the moon, find out all that it took to recreate the most famous moment in NASA history.

– Filmed in IMAX to show the vastness of the moon, find out all that it took to recreate the most famous moment in NASA history. Shooting at NASA – Hear from Ryan Gosling and Director Damien Chazelle on how shooting at NASA brought unparalleled authenticity to FIRST MAN .

– Hear from and Director on how shooting at NASA brought unparalleled authenticity to . Astronaut Training – Go behind the scenes of the three day boot camp each of the actors underwent prior to filming FIRST MAN .

– Go behind the scenes of the three day boot camp each of the actors underwent prior to filming . Feature Commentary with Director Damien Chazelle , Screenwriter Josh Singer and Editor Tom Cross

A Star Is Born Blu-ray, DVD & Digital Details

On the more prominent side of awards accolades, we have A Star Is Born. The film from director Bradley Cooper has been getting nominated all over the place and is the current frontrunner for the Oscars. The lead performances by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga have been praised across the board, and the film’s original soundtrack featuring songs performed by the two stars has been loved so much that the film even earned several Grammy nominations last week.

The film follows Ally (Lady Gaga) as she becomes entangled in the life of famed musician Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper), a man who has a bit of a dark side thanks to an ongoing battle with alcoholism. The two have a fierce romance that blossoms along with Ally’s musical career, but it continues to be marred by the demons that Jackson carries with him wherever he goes. It’s a recipe for a tragic love affair, and it’s captivated audiences everywhere.

A Star Is Born will first arrive on digital on January 15, 2019, followed by a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD release over a month later on February 19, 2019. Here are all the special features you’ll find on the release: