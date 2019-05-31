The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are almost back, and now we have a first look at season 3, an official synopsis of the new season, and a release date announcement.

While the first two seasons of GLOW were about the eponymous group of outcast performers learning the ropes and perfecting their wrestling characters in a scrappy independent operation in Los Angeles, season 3 is going to change the dynamic by shifting the location to Las Vegas, where they’re the headlining act at a hotel/casino.

GLOW Season 3 Images

Here’s the season 3 synopsis:

Season 3 follows the ladies of GLOW as they take the Vegas strip by storm. Now headliners at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino, the women quickly realize Sin City is much more grind than glitter. Ever the team cheerleader, Ruth’s passion for the show begins to take a backseat to her growingly complicated personal life. Debbie is making headway as a producer, but continues to be consumed with guilt over the distance between her and her son. As their residency wears on, the lines blur between performance and reality, and the cast find themselves struggling with their own identities both in and outside of the ring.

Three straight months is a long residence for wrestlers who have only performed in bursts based on whenever producer Bash Howard (Chris Lowell) and mastermind/former B-movie director Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron) could scrap a TV deal together, and that information seems to be sinking in as best frenemies Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie) and Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin) look up at their new temporary home. And the Las Vegas of the mid-1980s is incredibly different than the Vegas of 2019, so I’m curious to see if the show is going to try to cut around the exteriors of the strip as much as possible, or if some of that Netflix cash was put to use for visual effects.

Side note: When researching if the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino was a real place (it’s not), I stumbled across this definition of the Fan-tan game on – where else – Britannica.com. For those of you who haven’t seen GLOW, “Britannica” is one of the characters’ wrestling alter egos. Also, if you haven’t seen GLOW, you should add it to your probably-endless list of things to watch, because it’s very good!

GLOW returns to Netflix on August 9, 2019, with ten new 30-minute episodes.