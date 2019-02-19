Fighting with My Family is a true underdog story about the amateur female wrestler from the United Kingdom who would go on to become the championship Diva known as Paige. Florence Pugh takes the lead role in the film from writer/director Stephen Merchant (the co-creator of The Office), and one more Fighting with My Family trailer highlights the heartfelt and inspiring wrestling comedy before the film hits theaters this weekend. Watch it below.

Fighting with My Family Trailer

Fighting with My Family made a “surprise” appearance at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival as a secret screening, even though it was announced weeks ahead of time. The film fit in surprisingly well with the rest of the indie fare being showcased, and even as someone who isn’t a wrestling fan in the least, I found myself enjoying the film immensely. In my review, I wrote:

“Stephen Merchant and Dwayne Johnson may make for an odd pairing, but that’s appropriate for a movie about families, both makeshift and otherwise. And that makes this a special kind of uplifting sports flick, one that even non-wrestling fans can enjoy.”

Right now the film is enjoying a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is pretty damn good for a movie that feels a little formulaic on the surface. But this movie has a little more bubbling underneath as it blends witty comedy with the beating heart of movies like Rocky and Rudy.

In addition to Florence Pugh in the lead role, the rest of the cast also includes Jack Lowden as Paige’s brother Jack, Lena Headey and Nick Frost as their parents, Vince Vaughn as a WWE recruiter and trainer, and Dwayne Johnson as himself. However, be warned that nearly all of the footage of Dwayne Johnson in this movie has already been shown in the movie’s marketing.

Based on a true story, Fighting with My Family follows reformed gangster Ricky, wife Julia, daughter Paige and son Zak as they make a living wrestling together in tiny venues. When Paige and Zak get the opportunity to try out for WWE, the family grabs a once-in-a-lifetime chance to turn their wildest dreams into a dazzling future. However, brother and sister quickly discover that to become superstars, both their talent and their relationship will be put to the test. Fighting with My Family is a heartwarming and smart comedy that proves everything is worth fighting for when it comes to family.

Fighting with My Family hits theaters on February 22, 2019.