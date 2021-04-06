Michael B. Jordan is not going to let an international conspiracy keep him down in Without Remorse, a new action thriller based on Tom Clancy‘s book of the same name.

Without Remorse finds Michael B. Jordan playing John Clark, one of the most popular recurring characters from the world of Tom Clancy’s espionage novels. In a story that plays out like John Wick meets Clear and Present Danger, Clark loses his family in a brutal attack by a squad of Russian soldiers seeking retaliation for a top secret operation he pulled off. Now he’s out for revenge, and he’s seeking out the assassins…without remorse. See how intense things get in the new Without Remorse trailer below.

Without Remorse Trailer

On the surface, this feels like pretty standard military action and revenge thriller kind of fare. But the action does feel like it hits a little harder than the usual government conspiracy movie. Perhaps that’s because it’s directed by Stefano Sollima, who was at the helm of Sicario 2, Day of the Soldado. The sequel wasn’t quite as good as the original, but it still brought plenty of vicious action, which appears to be on display in Without Remorse. Maybe having a script from Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples will help.

Joining Michael B. Jordan will be Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Guy Pearce, and comedian Brett Gelman, who you might recognize as the conspiracy nut Murray Bauman from Stranger Things. Other cast members include Lauren London, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Colman Domingo, Todd Lassance, Cam Gigandet, and Luke Mitchell.

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.

Without Remorse arrives on Amazon Prime starting on April 30, 2021.