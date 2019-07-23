In a few days, Amazon will bring a new group of superheroes to streaming, except this crew of superpowered individuals don’t seem anything like good guys. In fact, Amazon’s The Boys may be bringing us the most morally questionable group of superheroes since the Watchmen. Irresponsible with their powers, driven by greed and fame, and generally too cocky for their own good, these superheroes need to be put in their place. That’s exactly what Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and the titular group of vigilantes aim to do, and their endeavor gets rather bloody, as you can see in the final The Boys trailer before the show’s premiere.

Final The Boys Trailer

This final trailer finally gives Simon Pegg some screentime as the father of Hughie (Jack Quaid), who wants revenge on superheroes after A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) accidentally tears apart Hughie’s girlfriend Robin while running at super speeds. A-Train tries to blame Robin for standing in the street, and that’s the final straw for Hughie.

But maybe not all superheroes are bad, because Hughie makes a connection with Captain Fantastic (Erin Moriarty), who is starting to feel a little lost in her heroic lifestyle. Hughie sees an opportunity to have her help deal with the rest of the egomaniacal superheroes out there, but can he really trust her?

Our own Chris Evangelista has seen the first season of The Boys, and he wasn’t a fan, mostly because of how hopeless and grisly it all is (even if that’s the point of the show). His review says:

“Here is a series that milks pain for laughs; embraces misery, cruelty, and fountains of gore all in the name of scoring a cheap joke. It’s an aggressively nasty show, and it begins to wear you down, piece by piece, until you’re reduced to little more than a numb husk. I wanted it to end, and it wouldn’t.”

Since the world is already a fiery hellscape, maybe this series is too bleak to truly satisfy. For what it’s worth, our own Hoai-Tran Bui caught the first episode of The Boys at Comic-Con and wrote on Twitter, “Needlessly cruel, yes, and teetering dangerously close to edgy for the sake of edginess, but there’s a spring in its step that makes it a breeze to watch.”

The titular crew of The Boys is also comprised of Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso, Detroit), Frenchie (Tomer Capon, Hostages), and The Female (Karen Fukuhara, Suicide Squad).

Meanwhile, there’s also The Supes of The Seven, led by Homelander (Antony Starr, Banshee) and joined by Starlight (Erin Moriarty, Captain Fantastic), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott, House of Cards), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher, Independence Day: Resurgence), The Deep (Chace Crawford, Gossip Girl) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell, Supernatural).

What happens when superheroes – who, in this world, are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good? It’s the powerless against the super powerful as a vigilante group known as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about the most popular heroes (called The Seven) and Vought, the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes and covers up all of their dirty secrets.

The eight-episode first season of The Boys comes to Amazon Prime Video on July 26, 2019.