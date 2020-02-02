Disney is bringing their epic animated movie Mulan to theaters again, this time in live-action and without that musical touch. But it doesn’t look like we’ll be missing those song and dance numbers, because this movie will be filled with warriors facing off in massive battles. The final Mulan trailer shows off the huge action sequences.

Final Mulan Trailer

This looks like a gorgeous film, and we don’t have to worry about having any animals that lack emotional expression. Instead, we have an incredible ensemble cast bringing the story to life that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.

The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek based on the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.”

Here is the official synopsis for Mulan:

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.

Mulan hits theaters on March 27, 2020.