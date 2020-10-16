There are plenty of movies that aren’t getting released in theaters this year that audiences are hungry to sink their teeth into. Many of them have been moved to 2021, but this weekend brings the release of a movie that deserves the big screen treatment that has unfortunately been relegated to a small screen debut on premium VOD.

Love and Monsters takes place seven years after a monster apocalypse was unleashed on Earth. After spending years in a bunker with other survivors, a young guy named Joel (Dylan O’Brien) is sick of waiting for things to change, and he decides to head to the surface to reunite with his high school sweetheart Amy (Jessica Henwick), who is in another bunker 80 miles away. There’s just one problem: Joel is far from skilled at surviving, and he has a tendency to freeze whenever a giant monster comes around. See for yourself in the new Love and Monsters trailer below.

Love and Monsters Trailer

After an asteroid headed for Earth was blasted out of the sky by military missiles, the chemical compounds from the explosion fell down to the planet and mutated some of Earth’s creatures into huge monsters that have killed 95% of the human population. We’re talking about massive human-eating ants, sharp-teethed lamprey-like worms, and huge, slimy frogs, just to name a few.

Love and Monsters is surprisingly great, despite being a bit formulaic. It’s like Zombieland meets A Quiet Place, but it’s not trying too hard to be funny, and there’s an impressive array of gnarly monsters to keep you on the edge of your seat. Dylan O’Brien helps keep things grounded emotionally, but he also brings a lot of levity to the situation. Plus, there’s Michael Rooker and Ariana Greenblatt as survivors that Joel encounters out in the world, and they make for great companions. Oh, and did I mention that there’s a very good dog to fall in love with too?

There are outstanding setpieces in Love and Monsters that make this a low-key blockbuster deserving of the big screen. The production design itself is breathtaking, creating a world that I would love to see explored in a sequel or even some kind of companion TV series. I hope audiences find this movie on VOD, because it has the potential to be a hit.

Love and Monsters is directed by Michael Matthews with a script by Brian Duffield and Matthew Robinson.

After monsters take over the world, Joel (Dylan O’Brien) and the rest of humanity are forced to live underground. Believing he’s lost everyone he has ever loved, Joel finds his high school sweetheart Aimee (Jessica Henwick) living just 80 miles away. Facing unknown dangers that stand in his way, Joel must discover his inner hero as he makes the impossible journey across a monster-infested land to be with the girl of his dreams.

Love and Monsters is available today on premium VOD across various digital retailers.