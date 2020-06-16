Jon Stewart used to be a welcome voice of reason in the world of politics as the host of The Daily Show. After leaving the news satire program on Comedy Central, he’s mostly been laying low, but now he’s back in the political arena again, this time as a writer/director with a new comedy about the convoluted and perplexing election process in the United States.

Irresistible follows Steve Carell, himself a former correspondent of The Daily Show, as Democratic political consultant who tries to turn a retired Marine colonel (Chris Cooper) into a mayoral candidate in a small Wisconsin town. This gets the attention of the national Republican party, and they bring in their own consultant in the form of Carell’s rival, played by Rose Byrne (Bridesmaids). And that’s when the game of politics really heats up in the new Irresistible trailer.

Final Irresistible Trailer

In addition to mocking the traditional methods of building up a political candidate for the media and the way various news networks handle coverage of the campaign trail, writer/director Jon Stewart has put two comical characters at the center of the story. Though the comedy is clearly played up more than the actual politics of if all, one has to wonder if it’s all a gateway for Stewart to provide some significant and provocative commentary on our entire election process.

Along with the rivalry between Steve Carell and Rose Byrne, we get a little more of a glimpse of Chris Cooper’s entrance into politics, something that his character likely won’t be into as the campaign continues. Meanwhile, Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate) is also appearing in the movie as Chris Cooper’s daughter, likely as a dissenting voice of reason as her father gets caught up in the political circus.

There’s something about this movie that feels too broad for me. Plus, I can’t help but think that Parks and Recreation already lampooned the local government election circuit in the perfect way when Amy Poehler and Paul Rudd were vying for a city council position in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana.

If you missed it before, you can watch the first trailer for Irresistible right here.

Irresistible arrives on VOD starting on June 26, 2020.