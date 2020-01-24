For the past four years, we’ve been desperately missing Jon Stewart‘s voice. The former host of The Daily Show stepped down right before the 2016 elections and we’ve been deprived of Stewart’s acerbic jokes over the current political climate. But Stewart is finally back — though not in front of the camera. Stewart writes and directs the political satire Irresistible, which stars Steve Carell and Rose Byrne as two rival political consultants battling it out in America’s heartland over a race for mayor of a small Wisconsin town. Watch the Irresistible trailer below.

Irresistible Trailer

Steve Carell stars as a Democratic political consultant who zeroes in on his next candidate: a retired ex-Marine colonel who he describes as “John Wayne and a tractor have a baby.” He enlists his team to help Colonel Jack Hasting (Chris Cooper) run for mayor of a small right-wing Wisconsin town, in an effort to bring the swing state to the left. But the RNC soon takes notice and sends their own political consultant, the ruthless Faith (Byrne).

This is Stewart’s first return to directing since 2014 with his directorial debut Rosewater, a much more serious political drama that was met with positive reviews. But Irresistible is the kind of movie that Stewart fans would expect: politically savvy, funny, and topical, with absolutely hilarious turns from both Carell, gamely playing the fish-out-of-water role, and Byrne, scene-stealing as always. Irresistible also stars Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson, and Will Sasso.

Here is the synopsis for Irresistible:

From writer/director Jon Stewart comes the comedy of a Democrat political consultant (Carell) who helps a retired ex-Marine colonel (Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town. Irresistible stars Academy Award® nominee Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Academy Award® winner Chris Cooper, Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson and Will Sasso. Plan B Entertainment and Jon Stewart produced.

Irresistible opens in theaters on May 29, 2020.