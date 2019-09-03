Remember all those asshole types from The Wolf of Wall Street who conned people out of their money so they could take extravagant vacations and snort cocaine off the backsides of strippers? Those kind of people still exist today, and they’re about to get their comeuppance.

Hustlers is a new crime comedy that gives women all the power as Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu use the primitive desires of Wall Street douchebags hitting up strip clubs to fill their pockets with cash. After all, if these guys are going to be drunk and stupid enough to throw their credit cards around and treat women like objects, then they can pay for it. Literally. Watch the new Hustlers trailer below.

Hustlers Trailer

Hustlers is inspired by a true story, chronicled in a New York Magazine article “The Hustlers at Scores”, by Jessica Pressler. You can read it here. The subhead for the story is even more enticing as it describes the story by saying, “Here’s a modern Robin Hood story for you: a few strippers who stole from (mostly) rich, (usually) disgusting, (in their minds) pathetic men and gave to, well, themselves.” I think this is where the kids say things like “Yas, queen!”

Constance Wu stars in the movie in her first major film role after the breakthrough success of Crazy Rich Asians. It’s not exactly what you’d expect her to do after such a huge movie, but maybe she’s down for taking some risks instead of playing it safe with another romantic comedy or something like that. Meanwhile, it’s just nice to see Jennifer Lopez in a role that lets her have some attitude again.

In addition to Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez in the lead roles, the film also features chart-topping hip-hop artists Cardi B and Lizzo, the former actually coming from the world of strip clubs before she found fame. The rest of the impressive cast also includes Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart and Julia Stiles, which makes us think this movie might get more attention if it was called Save the Last Lap Dance.

The film is written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, who gave us the underrated Seeking a Friend for the End of the World.

Hustlers hits theaters next week on September 13, 2019.